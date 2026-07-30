BlazeSports America Announces Georgia's First-Ever Wheelchair Football Team

Local Nonprofit Launches the BlazeSports Atlanta Falcons Wheelchair Football Program and Joins National League

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, announces the launch of the first-ever wheelchair football team in Georgia. Named after the Atlanta Falcons, the team is a member of the USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL). It will make its league debut at a tournament in Chicago this August before hosting Georgia's first wheelchair football tournament in October 2026.

The new wheelchair football program expands BlazeSports' offerings and creates additional opportunities for adaptive athletes to participate in competitive sports. The program welcomes athletes ages 18 and older of all skill levels.

As one of only 15 wheelchair football teams in the country, BlazeSports will provide athletes with the opportunity to:

Compete in one of adaptive sports fastest growing sports

Develop athletic and leadership skills through training and competition

Build community and connect with athletes through team experiences

Participate in clinics, practices, camps, scrimmages, and tournaments through the USA Wheelchair Football League

The USA Wheelchair Football League is the first football league of its kind for adults with disabilities, designed to help athletes reach their highest potential through a competitive, fast-paced team sport. Since its launch in 2020, more than 1,000 athletes with disabilities, veterans, coaches, and officials have participated in USAWFL programming nationwide. Through its membership in the league, BlazeSports athletes will have access to competitive opportunities while helping grow the sport throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

"Wheelchair football represents an exciting opportunity to expand access to adaptive sports and introduce athletes to a fast-paced, competitive team environment," said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports America. "By bringing the first wheelchair football team to Georgia, we are proud to provide a new pathway for athletes and veterans to challenge themselves, build meaningful connections, and compete on a national stage."

The launch of the BlazeSports Atlanta Falcons Wheelchair Football program builds on the nonprofit's 30-year legacy of providing adaptive sport and recreation opportunities for youth, adults, and veterans with disabilities. As the legacy organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games, BlazeSports offers year-round programming designed to empower individuals through sport, recreation, and community engagement.

For more information about BlazeSports America and its adaptive sports programs, please visit www.blazesports.org. Learn more about USA Wheelchair Football League here.

About BlazeSports America

BlazeSports America is the direct legacy 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games serving children, youth, and Veterans with disabilities through programs, training and education initiatives. Based in Atlanta and a three-time winner of the US Olympic Committee's Rings of Gold for impactful programs, BlazeSports is a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee - Affiliate Organization Council, and a USA Member Organization of World Ability Sport. BlazeSports America is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. For more information visit www.blazesports.org and follow us on Facebook/Twitter: @blazesports, Instagram: @blazesportsamerica.

MEDIA CONTACT

Adrianna Allen

Trevelino/Keller

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SOURCE BlazeSports America