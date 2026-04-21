BlazeSports America Relaunches Adaptive Soccer Program After Ten Years

Local Nonprofit Hosts Free, Interactive Event for Athletes, Families, and Community to Experience Adaptive Soccer

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, today announced the relaunch of its Adaptive Soccer Program. The nonprofit will usher in a new era of the program with a showcase event on Saturday, April 25, bringing together athletes, families, and existing community-based soccer programs to experience the sport in action.

Building on the foundation established more than a decade ago with its initial soccer program, BlazeSports is revamping the offering to allow a wide range of ages and abilities to discover the excitement of soccer and celebrate the power of inclusive sports.

The sport of soccer is gaining widespread popularity in the U.S., with over 16.7M participants across all ages, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association's (SIFA) Topline Participation Report. Over the last few years, Atlanta has emerged as soccer hub with record-breaking Atlanta United FC attendance and a range of leagues, training opportunities, and programs offered for all skill levels. Additionally, the city is now home to the U.S. Soccer's 200-acre training site, setting a new standard for soccer facilities globally, named the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

The reintroduction of the BlazeSports Adaptive Soccer Program is meant to include all soccer athletes, no matter their age or range of abilities. The upcoming Adaptive Soccer Showcase will bring athletes together for a free, interactive event. It will feature a variety of stations, hosted by BlazeSports and other local adaptive soccer programs, that will give participants the opportunity to be introduced to the sport, learn techniques, and engage with athletes across all divisions. The featured divisions include:

Cerebral Palsy (CP) Soccer

Amputee Soccer

Power Soccer

Blind Soccer

"We are proud to relaunch our Adaptive Soccer Program to allow more adaptive athletes to discover and participate. Our Adaptive Soccer Showcase is about creating access, building connections, and providing increased opportunities for athletes to experience the energy and inclusivity of the game," said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. "We are excited to host the event alongside other established soccer programs, uniting and connecting the adaptive soccer community. We invite all soccer lovers to join us for this experience, to bring excitement and provide more opportunities for athletes to engage with the sport."

The Adaptive Soccer Showcase will take place on Saturday, April 25 between 1—4PM at 421 Dekalb Industrial Way Decatur, GA.

The event is open to the public and encouraged for all interested in learning the sport. For more information about the Adaptive Soccer Program, please visit here. Also, to register for the showcase, please visit here.

About BlazeSports America

BlazeSports America is the direct legacy 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games serving children, youth, and Veterans with disabilities through programs, training and education initiatives. Based in Atlanta and a three-time winner of the US Olympic Committee's Rings of Gold for impactful programs, BlazeSports is a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee - Affiliate Organization Council, and a USA Member Organization of World Ability Sport. BlazeSports America is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. For more information visit www.blazesports.org and follow us on Facebook/Twitter: @blazesports, Instagram: @blazesportsamerica.

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SOURCE BlazeSports America