BlazeSports America Celebrates 30 Years with Sixth Annual Peachtree Paragames

Annual Event Celebrates Olympic & Paralympic Day with Adaptive Sports Competitions and Appearances from Elite Athletes

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, will celebrate Olympic & Paralympic Day at its sixth annual Peachtree Paragames on June 12-13. The multi-day adaptive sports competition brings together youth, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities for free clinics, tournaments, and community events designed to inspire athletes of all abilities.

This year's event also coincides with BlazeSports America's 30th anniversary, marking three decades of creating opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities through sport, recreation, and community programming.

The Peachtree Paragames will include:

Free sport clinics and tournaments hosted by Olympians and Paralympians, showcasing adaptive track and field, archery, and weightlifting.

The annual Toddler Games for children ages 2-5, featuring a variety of activities including the foam javelin throw, long jump, and a 60-meter dash.

In celebration of Olympic & Paralympic Day, the event will include appearances from members of the U.S. Olympians & Paralympians Association Georgia Chapter, including Paralympians Al Mead, Jarryd Wallace, and Lee Ford-Faherty. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet elite athletes, hear their stories, and participate in unique activities designed to inspire the next generation of athletes.

"Every year, the Peachtree Paragames provides athletes of all levels the opportunity to experience the joy of competition, connection, and achievement through sport," said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. "As we celebrate Olympic & Paralympic Day and BlazeSports' 30th anniversary, we are reminded that sport has the power to unite communities, inspire future generations, and create opportunities for individuals of all abilities to thrive both on and off the field of play. As the legacy organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games, BlazeSports is proud to continue building pathways for athletes of all abilities to discover their potential and pursue their dreams through sport."

Event Schedule:

Friday, June 12 th : Adaptive Archery at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

Saturday, June 13 th : Adaptive Track and Field at 8:00 a.m. at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School



BlazeSports offers 15 weekly programs for youth, adult, and veteran athletes with physical disabilities, creating opportunities to compete, connect, and thrive through sport.

For more information about the Peachtree Paragames, please visit here. To register as an athlete, please visit here. To register for one of the free clinics, please visit here.

About BlazeSports America

BlazeSports America is the direct legacy 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games serving children, youth, and Veterans with disabilities through programs, training and education initiatives. Based in Atlanta and a three-time winner of the US Olympic Committee's Rings of Gold for impactful programs, BlazeSports is a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee - Affiliate Organization Council, and a USA Member Organization of World Ability Sport. BlazeSports America is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. For more information visit www.blazesports.org and follow us on Facebook/Twitter: @blazesports, Instagram: @blazesportsamerica.

MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE BlazeSports America