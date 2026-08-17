BlazeSports America Celebrates Atlanta's Paralympic Legacy 30 Years After 1996 Games

Local Nonprofit Celebrates Anniversary of First Consecutive Olympic and Paralympic Games

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlazeSports America, a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, honors Atlanta's Paralympic legacy as the city approaches the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Paralympic Games. Established as the Games' legacy organization, BlazeSports is dedicated to expanding access to adaptive sports for youth, adult, and veteran athletes with physical disabilities while carrying forward the mission that began in Atlanta three decades ago.

Held from August 15-25, 1996, the Atlanta Paralympic Games welcomed more than 3,000 athletes from over 100 nations. It marked the first time that the Olympics and Paralympics were held in succession. The event generated significant awareness of Paralympic sport and positioned Atlanta as a leader in adaptive sports.

Following the Games, BlazeSports was established to continue the work that began in Atlanta by providing year-round adaptive sport opportunities at the local and national levels. Today, the organization offers 15 weekly programs, including wheelchair basketball, adaptive swim, wheelchair tennis, adaptive soccer, and track and field. Its programming is designed to provide opportunities for recreation, competition, and athlete development.

"When we worked to bring the Paralympic Games to Atlanta, we knew we were hosting more than an international sporting event. We wanted to create lasting opportunities for athletes with physical disabilities and demonstrate that adaptive sports belonged at the center of our community," said Al Mead, Vice-Chair of the 1996 Paralympic Games Organizing Committee. "Thirty years later, it's incredibly meaningful to see that vision continue through BlazeSports, which has carried the legacy of the Games forward by serving thousands of athletes across Georgia and beyond."

The anniversary comes at a time of increased participation and visibility for adaptive sports in the United States. As interest continues to grow, BlazeSports remains focused on developing athletes, strengthening community partnerships, and creating pathways for individuals with physical disabilities to participate in sport.

"The legacy of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games is reflected every day in the athletes who are part of the BlazeSports community," said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. "As we look ahead, we're committed to building on that foundation by creating more opportunities for youth, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities to experience the power of adaptive sports, develop as athletes, build meaningful connections, and find a strong sense of community."

For more information about BlazeSports, its mission, and its program offerings, please visit this link.

About BlazeSports America

BlazeSports America is the direct legacy 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games serving children, youth, and Veterans with disabilities through programs, training and education initiatives. Based in Atlanta and a three-time winner of the US Olympic Committee's Rings of Gold for impactful programs, BlazeSports is a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee - Affiliate Organization Council, and a USA Member Organization of World Ability Sport. BlazeSports America is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. For more information visit www.blazesports.org and follow us on Facebook/Twitter: @blazesports, Instagram: @blazesportsamerica.

MEDIA CONTACT

Adrianna Allen

Trevelino/Keller

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SOURCE BlazeSports America