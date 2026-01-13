BlazeSports America Plays Pivotal Role in Elevating Paralympic Champion Al Mead to USOPA Georgia Chapter President

Mead Becomes the First Paralympian in U.S. History to Lead a USOPA Chapter

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlazeSports America , member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Multi-Sport Organization Council and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, championed Paralympic gold medalist Al Mead in the search for a U.S. Olympians and Paralympians Association (USOPA) Georgia chapter president. Mead is the first Paralympian ever to serve as a USOPA chapter president.

Mead played a key role in bringing the 1996 Paralympic Games to Atlanta. Following the event, Mead was part of the group that helped to establish BlazeSports America as the Games' legacy organization to provide adaptive sports programming for youth, adults, and veterans with disabilities.

"Al's leadership has shaped opportunities for adaptive athletes for nearly three decades. When we heard that the USOPA was looking for a president to lead the Georgia-based chapter, Al's was the first name that came to mind," said BlazeSports Executive Director Dawn Churi. "His role in bringing the Paralympic Games to Atlanta and therefore helping to form BlazeSports represents his true dedication to furthering the opportunities and access for adaptive athletes. This is a milestone moment for Paralympian representation nationwide."

Mead has remained closely involved with BlazeSports since its inception, championing its mission of empowerment through sport. Mead has spoken and been recognized at the nonprofit's annual Triumph of the Human Spirit Awards Gala, recognizing individuals, groups, and organizations that have made a profound impact on the world of adaptive sports. In addition, he has remained a strong role model for the athletes and veterans participating in BlazeSports programs over the years.

A Historic Appointment

This milestone appointment carries significant symbolic and historical weight. Mead leading the Georgia-based chapter will move the needle for Paralympic representation across the nation. Atlanta is a global sports capital and was the host city of the 1996 Paralympic Games – a transformative moment for Paralympic sport in the United States. The Georgia-based chapter strengthens the city's legacy as a hub for high-performance athletic excellence, while providing Olympians and Paralympians a central place to gather, mentor, serve, and continue shaping the future of sport.

A celebrated athlete and international icon, Mead burst onto the world stage during the 1988, 1992, and 1996 Paralympic Games, capturing worldwide recognition for his long jump achievements. At the 1988 Seoul Paralympics, Mead broke the world record and claimed gold. At the 1992 Barcelona Games, he won silver and performed "Mighty Spirit" at the Closing Ceremony. By the 1996 Atlanta Games, he was Vice Chairman of the Paralympic Organizing Committee, a CBS Sports commentator, and was honored with his likeness on the Coke Centennial Olympic Wall near the Olympic Stadium.

His decorated career has earned him induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, theUSA Track & Field Georgia Hall of Fame, and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame. Beyond athletics, Mead has long served as an inspirational speaker, corporate leader, and a Community Outreach Pastor in Fayette County, Georgia, where he has ministered for 25 years.

Paralympic Representation

Mead's presidency marks an important shift in national recognition for Paralympic athletes within the broader Team USA community.

"Having a Paralympian serve as president of a USOPA chapter is more than symbolic. It reflects a long-overdue recognition of the leadership, excellence, and impact Paralympians bring to our community," said Mead. "I'm honored to help launch the USOPA Georgia Chapter to create a space where Olympians and Paralympians can reconnect, share their journeys, mentor future generations, and celebrate the values that unite us through the power of sport and service."

As chapter president, Mead will lead efforts to cultivate connections among alumni, elevate Paralympic representation, and collaborate with national USOPA leadership to expand service-oriented initiatives throughout the region.

About BlazeSports America

BlazeSports America is the direct legacy 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games serving children, youth, and Veterans with disabilities through programs, training and education initiatives. Based in Atlanta and a two-time winner of the US Olympic Committee's Rings of Gold for impactful programs, BlazeSports is a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee - Affiliate Organization Council, and a USA Member Organization of World Ability Sport. BlazeSports America will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. For more information visit www.blazesports.org and follow us on Facebook/Twitter: @blazesports, Instagram: @blazesportsamerica.

