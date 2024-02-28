Blazing Trails: Counter Culture Awards Announces 2024 Winners

News provided by

Counter Culture Awards

28 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

The Awards Show that took place during the CHAMPS Show Ignited Recognition for Luminaries, Innovators and Groundbreaking Products in the Counter Culture Universe

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter Culture Awards 2024, held at The Iluminarium in Las Vegas, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Counter Culture industry, honoring luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the 2024 Counter Culture Awards introduced the prestigious CCA Championship Ring and Hall of Fame Jacket, symbolizing distinction for those who have made significant contributions to reshape and influence the Counter Culture landscape.

Continue Reading
The Counter Culture Awards 2024, held at The Iluminarium in Las Vegas, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Counter Culture industry, honoring luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the 2024 Counter Culture Awards introduced the prestigious CCA Championship Ring and Hall of Fame Jacket, symbolizing distinction for those who have made significant contributions to reshape and influence the Counter Culture landscape.
The Counter Culture Awards 2024, held at The Iluminarium in Las Vegas, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Counter Culture industry, honoring luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the 2024 Counter Culture Awards introduced the prestigious CCA Championship Ring and Hall of Fame Jacket, symbolizing distinction for those who have made significant contributions to reshape and influence the Counter Culture landscape.

The Counter Culture Awards is an annual, international competition honoring brands, individuals, and organizations that significantly contribute to the Counter Culture movement. Counter Culture refers to a social and cultural movement challenging mainstream norms, often associated with unconventional lifestyles, alternative beliefs and avant-garde practices.

Sponsored by Beautiful Burns Rolling Papers, Drip Drop Distro, CHAMPS Trade Shows, Hush Kratom, Waka and others, the event celebrated the luminaries of the counter culture space. It highlighted not only outstanding individuals and communities, but also innovative products and retailers that have significantly impacted and shaped the Counter Culture industry.

Distinguished Recipients of the CCA Championship Ring:

  • Best Influencer Award: Recognizing the most impactful influencer in the Counter Culture industry — Warpd Labs
  • Best East Coast Store: Commending the top-performing store on the East Coast — Cloud9 Smokeshop
  • Best West Coast Store: Acknowledging the leading store on the West Coast — Rock and Vape
  • Best Midwest Store: Acknowledging excellence in the Midwest — Bahama Mama
  • Best New Product Award: Recognizing the most outstanding new product in the Counter Culture industry — AFG APX  E-rig
  • Most Innovative Product Award: Celebrating a product distinguished for its creativity and innovation within the industry — Sealz Tech
  • Best Consumable: TRĒ House Mushrooms
  • Best Usable: HEMPER Co.

The Counter Culture Awards also inducted GRAV Labs into its Hall of Fame for the brand's lifetime achievements in the industry.

Kyle Sievert, CRO for Drip Drop Distro, one of this year's main sponsors, added, "In a remarkable display of innovation and influence, this year's Awards once again showcased the brightest stars and revolutionary products in the Counter Culture industry. Congratulations to all the winners, and here's to another year of pushing boundaries and defining the future of Counter Culture."

The awards ceremony concluded with a live concert featuring performances by Nathaniel, Warren G, Too $hort, and B-Real of Cypress Hill, adding to the excitement of the evening.

For information on sponsoring next year's awards, visit https://www.countercultureawards.com/ 

About the Counter Culture Awards
Founded in 2023, the Counter Culture Awards is a prestigious and international flagship awards competition that honors luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products within the Counter Culture space. At the heart of this celebration is the iconic CCA Championship Ring, a symbol of distinction awarded annually to those who have significantly impacted and shaped the counter culture industry. For more information and to participate in the annual celebration, visit https://www.countercultureawards.com.

Media Contact:
Matt Kovacs
mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE Counter Culture Awards

Also from this source

Counter Culture Awards Promises Bigger Celebrations and Unmatched Excellence for 2024

In a spectacular return, the Counter Culture Award Series, now proudly sponsored by CHAMPS Trade Shows, Beautiful Burns Rolling Papers, Loose Leaf,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Tobacco

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.