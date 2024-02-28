Blazing Trails: Counter Culture Awards Announces 2024 Winners

The Awards Show that took place during the CHAMPS Show Ignited Recognition for Luminaries, Innovators and Groundbreaking Products in the Counter Culture Universe

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter Culture Awards 2024, held at The Iluminarium in Las Vegas, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Counter Culture industry, honoring luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the 2024 Counter Culture Awards introduced the prestigious CCA Championship Ring and Hall of Fame Jacket, symbolizing distinction for those who have made significant contributions to reshape and influence the Counter Culture landscape.

The Counter Culture Awards is an annual, international competition honoring brands, individuals, and organizations that significantly contribute to the Counter Culture movement. Counter Culture refers to a social and cultural movement challenging mainstream norms, often associated with unconventional lifestyles, alternative beliefs and avant-garde practices.

Sponsored by Beautiful Burns Rolling Papers, Drip Drop Distro, CHAMPS Trade Shows, Hush Kratom, Waka and others, the event celebrated the luminaries of the counter culture space. It highlighted not only outstanding individuals and communities, but also innovative products and retailers that have significantly impacted and shaped the Counter Culture industry.

Distinguished Recipients of the CCA Championship Ring:

Best Influencer Award: Recognizing the most impactful influencer in the Counter Culture industry — Warpd Labs

Best East Coast Store: Commending the top-performing store on the East Coast — Cloud9 Smokeshop

Best West Coast Store: Acknowledging the leading store on the West Coast — Rock and Vape

Best Midwest Store: Acknowledging excellence in the Midwest — Bahama Mama

Best New Product Award: Recognizing the most outstanding new product in the Counter Culture industry — AFG APX E-rig

Most Innovative Product Award: Celebrating a product distinguished for its creativity and innovation within the industry — Sealz Tech

Best Consumable: TRĒ House Mushrooms

Best Usable: HEMPER Co.

The Counter Culture Awards also inducted GRAV Labs into its Hall of Fame for the brand's lifetime achievements in the industry.

Kyle Sievert, CRO for Drip Drop Distro, one of this year's main sponsors, added, "In a remarkable display of innovation and influence, this year's Awards once again showcased the brightest stars and revolutionary products in the Counter Culture industry. Congratulations to all the winners, and here's to another year of pushing boundaries and defining the future of Counter Culture."

The awards ceremony concluded with a live concert featuring performances by Nathaniel, Warren G, Too $hort, and B-Real of Cypress Hill, adding to the excitement of the evening.

For information on sponsoring next year's awards, visit https://www.countercultureawards.com/

About the Counter Culture Awards

Founded in 2023, the Counter Culture Awards is a prestigious and international flagship awards competition that honors luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products within the Counter Culture space. At the heart of this celebration is the iconic CCA Championship Ring, a symbol of distinction awarded annually to those who have significantly impacted and shaped the counter culture industry. For more information and to participate in the annual celebration, visit https://www.countercultureawards.com.

