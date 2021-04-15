BLC Community Bank Celebrates Power of Community Week April 19-24

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to celebrate the strong bond and relationship between local businesses, schools, and families, BLC Community Bank is recognizing the Power of Community Week April 19-24 during National Community Banking Month and National Financial Literacy and Capability Month.

"Community is at the heart of our Mission and Values," said Heather Calnin, Director of Marketing and Business Development. "As part of National Community Banking Month, BLC is proud to celebrate Power of Community Week and highlight the relationships we have right here in Little Chute and the Fox Valley. We want our community to know that we don't just do business here, we live here and are proud to call this area our home."

BLC is proud to participate during Power of Community Week and will be celebrating with donations to Harbor House, Boys and Girls Club, and St. John Nepomucene; fundraising for Special Olympics; team lunches from local restaurants; and a virtual story hour to local first grade classes. See more community support events at www.blccb.com/community.

The purpose of Power of Community Week is to highlight the longstanding tradition of local hometown community banking. We urge consumers, small business owners, farmers, and community leaders to learn more about the relationship community banks have with the communities that are not home only to our bank, but our families and our livelihoods. The role banks play in building strong communities, and the quality products and personal services we provide give our customers the support they need to succeed.

Wisconsin's banks have always been involved in community service projects, but over the past year have stepped up to support their customers and community in the midst of crisis. Major disruptions impacted communities large and small across the state and the nation. Wisconsin's bankers offered a helping hand in special ways during the pandemic, and they are committed to seeing their communities through challenging times.

"When challenges arise and unforeseen circumstances occur in their hometowns, Wisconsin banks are among the first to step forward and ask what they can do to help," said Rose Oswald Poels, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association. "Our banks and their dedicated employees continually step up and serve."

BLC Community Bank has proudly served over four generations of individuals, families and businesses in the Heart of the Valley since 1906. For additional information on BLC Community Bank please visit www.blccb.com. Member FDIC

SOURCE BLC Community Bank

Related Links

https://www.blccb.com

