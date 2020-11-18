BLC Community Bank Supports Local Housing Needs

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLC Community Bank helps members of their community who are struggling with financial hardship with a $21,000 donation to LEAVEN.

November 18th, is Housing Day, which was established in 1998 as part of a movement to combat homelessness all over the world. On this day BLC celebrates the donation made to LEAVEN, an organization whose mission is to stabilize and empower people in crisis by providing emergency financial assistance (including rent, mortgage payments, security deposits, and utilities) to help those struggling to get back on their feet. Financial support has been critical during COVID-19 to help basic needs, and prevent individuals and families in our community from slipping into poverty or homelessness.

"In these unprecedented and challenging times, we are grateful for the support of BLC Community Bank," states LEAVEN Executive Director, Mary Parsons. "Their donation allows LEAVEN to serve the many individuals and families in our community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we are turning hardship into hope!"

In 2020, BLC has experienced the strongest residential lending year in its 114-year history. Thanks to historic low interest rates – and an extremely dedicated team – BLC Community Bank assisted 603 families in purchasing, refinancing or building their dream homes. In light of the many homes we helped finance, BLC felt it only appropriate to help those struggling to keep rooves over their heads in our community and make a difference in our local neighborhoods.

"BLC is proud to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to contribute $21,000.00 to a very worthy charity, LEAVEN, LLC," said BLC Community Bank President and CEO, Steve Tramp. "A big part of our business is helping people purchase a home and LEAVEN is committed to helping people experiencing financial difficulties stay in their homes."

