BLD Group Breaks Ground on Panama City and Fort Myers Apartments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.,, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLD Group has broken ground on Sunnyside Apartments and V2 Apartments, two garden-style apartment communities located in Panama City Beach and Fort Myers, Florida, respectively.

Sunnyside Apartments will include 220 apartment homes located on Panama City Beach Highway. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

The amenities of the project will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, game room, resident market, dog park, and private work booths. The community will also comprise a club-quality fitness studio with yoga/Pilates studio.

The interiors of the apartment will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood vinyl flooring throughout living areas, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

The community will also have easy access to Pier Park, downtown Panama City and is approximately a 5-minute walk to the beach.

The project is expected to welcome first move-ins in fall 2022.

V2 Apartments will include 308 apartment homes located on Winkler Avenue. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

The amenities of the project will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, game room, resident market, dog park, and private work booths. The community will also comprise a club-quality fitness studio with yoga/Pilates studio.

The interiors of the apartment will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood vinyl flooring throughout living areas, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

The community will have easy access to downtown Fort Myers and I-75.

The project is expected to welcome first move-ins in winter 2022.

ABOUT BLD GROUP

BLD Group, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, develops and owns market rate multifamily housing throughout the United States. BLD Group's principals have been involved in over five billion dollars of real estate transactions, the development of over four million square feet of real estate, and the construction of over ten thousand residential units. BLD Group developed and owns 400 North in Maitland, FL, M2 at Millenia in Orlando, FL and Venetian in Fort Myers, FL, and has over 1,000 units in its development pipeline.

SOURCE BLD Group

Related Links

www.bldgroup.com

