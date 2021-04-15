BLD Marketing Generates Additional Growth in First Quarter of 2021, Adds Four New Team Members

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLD Marketing, a results-based, digital-first, full-service strategic marketing agency serving the building materials category exclusively throughout North America and abroad, is responding to another period of substantial growth in the first quarter of 2021. Since the beginning of the year, the agency has added three sizable accounts to its roster after securing a total of twelve new accounts during 2020. To manage the sustained growth trajectory, BLD Marketing has added four experienced practitioners to its ranks:

"Adding 15 accounts to our roster in a matter of about 15 months is quite an accomplishment, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic. We're excited at everything Craig, Susie, Andrew and Jeff bring to the table as we grow, and we know that they'll quickly become assets to our clients," said David Sladack, president of BLD Marketing. "Our growth is a testament to BLD Marketing's well-earned reputation as a go-to agency for building materials brands seeking to transform their marketing strategies from traditional to digital. The marketplace has shifted, and we have the expertise and experience to help clients truly grow their business with targeted programs for the audiences that are important to them."

"The shift to digital marketing has been under way for years, and it has gained momentum in the building materials space with the advent of COVID-19," added Kevin Mayer, CEO of BLD Marketing. "Like many other professionals, architects, designers, specifiers, commercial and residential builders, and other key industry stakeholders are working remotely and more readily searching for products online and on their own terms. That requires the development of a digital marketing ecosystem for our clients that guides these professionals on their journey toward smart solutions for their projects."

BLD Marketing's latest clients include category leaders in both the residential and commercial building and construction sectors.

About BLD Marketing:

BLD Marketing is a results-based, digital-first, full-service strategic marketing agency serving the building materials category exclusively throughout North America and abroad. BLD offers a comprehensive portfolio of strategic marketing services and implementation capabilities to help client companies achieve growth, efficiency, and profitability.

