BLDG Active is Changing the Meaning of 'Over the Counter'

In just nine months, flagship product, Active Skin Repair sold in over 200 specialty stores

Dr. Chris Prosser , joins the company's Board of Directors as Medical Director

Built with the goal of creating a new kind of medical company, BLDG Active's mission is to take medical grade products and launch them into specialty market opportunities providing improved accessibility to innovative, effective and non-toxic medical products. The brand's unconventional strategy meets consumers when and where they have need, from their local community in specialty retail as well as through multiple online shopping platforms. With a fresh commercial approach, BLDG Active is proving that a medical company can build a lifestyle brand and successfully reach consumers in a meaningful way.

"We're doing something different here, and it's indicative of more than just a marketing strategy but highlights the way consumers want to access medical products," said Justin Gardner, co-founder and CEO, BLDG Active. "Our model changes the meaning of 'over the counter,' we're opening doors, bringing a whole new category to specialty stores that they've never considered."

Active Skin Repair is now used by hundreds of professional and amateur athletes across a range of sports, on tour with professional medical teams, used by navy seals and thousands of other customers. If initial response is any indication, the market seems ready for this new breed of healthcare company.

About BLDG Active

BLDG Active was founded with the sole purpose of identifying clinically proven technologies that are superior to current over-the-counter solutions, both in effectiveness and environmental impact. The technology used in BLDG's Active Repair Hydrogel & Active Repair Spray is the same doctor-recommended product and formulation used in hospitals worldwide. BLDG Active makes products that promote personal health and recovery through clinically proven technologies.

About Active Skin Repair Spray + Gel

This clinically proven regenerative technology kills 99.9% of bacteria, without harsh chemicals or antibiotics and helps speed the body's natural recovery process.

