BLDR Holdings Launches Commercial Construction Company TEXBUILT To Serve Growing Texas Market

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEXBUILT has officially launched as a Texas-focused, commercial construction company, dedicated to delivering long-term value through discipline, execution, trusted relationships, and local leadership.

As part of employee-owned BLDR Holdings, a construction services investment company, TEXBUILT represents a strategic expansion designed to serve the rapidly growing Texas market with a dedicated Texas-based team and operational focus.

"TEXBUILT combines the strength of our construction services platform with a deep commitment to the Texas market," said Jack Bowen, CEO of BLDR Holdings. "This launch reflects our long-term investment in the region, our people, and the clients we serve."

TEXBUILT is led by and experienced Texas-based leadership team, including President George Heath, Vice President of Operations Matthew Connors, and Director of Preconstruction Bobby Bass. Together, the team brings decades of industry expertise and a proven track record delivering successful projects across the state.

"This is a natural evolution for our business - built here, led here, and focused entirely on serving Texas clients," said Heath. "Through our affiliated company, EMJ Construction, we've delivered projects for leading Texas grocers, mixed-use developments, retail centers, storage facilities, and other commercial clients throughout the state. TEXBUILT allows us to deepen those relationships with a dedicated Texas-focused platform while EMJ continues serving its national client base."

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, TEXBUILT will provide commercial construction services across a range of sectors with an emphasis on operational excellence, direct leadership involvement, and client partnership.

ABOUT TEXBUILT:

TEXBUILT LLC is a Texas-focused commercial construction company delivering exceptional projects through disciplined execution, direct leadership engagement, and trusted relationships. Backed by the strength and stability of BLDR Holdings, TEXBUILT combines local market expertise with the resources, experience, and operational excellence of a proven construction platform. Building on the legacy and leadership of EMJ Construction, TEXBUILT is dedicated to serving clients across Texas. For more information visit www.tex-built.com.

ABOUT BLDR HOLDINGS:

BLDR Holdings, Inc. is a privately held, employee-owned construction platform company headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee that builds, acquires, and supports high-performing construction service businesses across North America. Through strategic investment and shared operational expertise, BLDR supports a growing portfolio spanning commercial construction, mass timber, construction logistics, and strategic capital solutions. For more information visit www.BLDRcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Galuppo

Director of Marketing and Communications

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SOURCE TEXBUILT