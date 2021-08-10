BLDUP Closes Pre-Seed Round in Latest Funding

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLDUP, a Boston-based market intelligence platform for the Commercial Real Estate, Construction, and Development industry, has closed a $2 million pre-seed round.

"This has been in the works for a long time. BLDUP has collaborated with over 400 customers to develop an information system that leverages AI and allows subscribers to quickly identify new business opportunities," said BLDUP founder and CEO Noah Coughlin. "BLDUP's proprietary dataset is solely focused on the forward supply, uniquely positioning us as the go-to source for early stage CRE information tailored to the planning, design, and development phase."

Beyond statistics and opportunities, BLDUP illuminates the relationship between build sites and the entities that make them possible, offering access to the contact information and project histories of industry players, facilitating business connections.

"BLDUP was lucky to launch its cloud-based SaaS product just prior to the 2020 pandemic. In today's world of hybrid office environments, our data is the perfect compliment to CRMs in keeping news, opportunities and leads fresh and up-to-date. Our customers rely on BLDUP as a daily utility and are receiving significant ROI by way of more quality deals in a fraction of the time it would take doing it the old way."

About BLDUP

BLDUP is the place to get real-time information on construction and real estate information in-market, becoming an influential platform for the CRE industry.

