BLDUP Hires Matt Hagen as the New COO and CFO

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As BLDUP's Real Estate Market Intelligence Platform has grown in size this past year - adding additional data, new markets, and a greater number of clientele - the company is pleased to announce Matt Hagen has joined the team as the new COO and CFO.

A Phi Beta Kappa inductee, Matt holds master's degrees in both business and psychology and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School's General Management Program. Matt has nearly a decade and a half of experience at IBM and Monster in roles spanning Finance, Pricing, Product, Operations, and Strategy, and will be joining a team of former ZoomInfo and Grubhub technologists at BLDUP.

In August 2020, Matt invested in BLDUP, subsequently becoming an advisor for the company in December. CEO Noah Coughlin quickly realized Matt's skills and experience would be of significant value to growing BLDUP from a regional startup into a national brand.

"From the very first time I met Matt Hagen, I was impressed with his intelligence and invited him to join our Advisory Board. In working with Matt on corporate development and planning, I was impressed with his speed and proficiency as not only an operator but a strong acumen of the problems BLDUP solves for the CRE marketplace," says Coughlin. "Adding Matt to our team as COO & CFO is the perfect example of when hard work meets opportunity. His experience and motivation to date is the perfect complement to BLDUP's current phase of corporate growth as we expand our brand into the national spotlight."

BLDUP looks forward to working with Matt as he helps the company expand and succeed in his new leadership position.

"BLDUP has a proven model and now needs only to scale, " said Hagen. "I'm here to help establish policies and processes and infuse some of the analytical and operational rigor traditionally found in larger businesses in order to make sure BLDUP has the right foundation to grow quickly."

About BLDUP: BLDUP is the place to get real-time information on construction and real estate information in-market, becoming an influential platform for the CRE industry.

For media inquiries - Michael Bloom: [email protected]

Related Files

MH_PR.pdf

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE BLDUP, Inc.