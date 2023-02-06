BLE Module Market: 2022 to 2026 Analysis of Major Players as well as the Global Market and Key Countries such as Japan - Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan is the leading production and sales market in the APAC region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Japan boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global BLE Module Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the BLE module market in 2020. Governments of many countries imposed lockdowns in 2020, which compelled industries to undertake trade activities online. As a result, the adoption of smart devices such as Bluetooth earphones and high-end smartphones increased. However, in 2021, the easing of lockdown restrictions owing to large-scale vaccination drives led to the resumption of operations across several manufacturing and construction projects. This increased the demand for smart glasses across numerous industries, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Japan is one of the top key country contributors to the global BLE module market. The market is segmented by application (computing devices, smart wearables, smart home appliances, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The global BLE module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.36% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 26.42 billion.

The major vendors for the global BLE module market include Adafruit Industries LLC, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Hyper Tech, Infineon Technologies AG, InsightSIP, Laird Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

The growth of the IoT market is notably driving the BLE module market growth, although factors such as increasing privacy concerns may impede the market growth.

BLE Module Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive BLE module market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the BLE module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the BLE module industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BLE module market vendors

BLE Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adafruit Industries LLC, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Hyper Tech, Infineon Technologies AG, InsightSIP, Laird Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

