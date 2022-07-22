"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Begins Saturday, July 23rd

News provided by

KLab Inc.

Jul 22, 2022, 08:45 ET

TOKYO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. There will be even more amazing rewards and free Summons as the 7th Anniversary 7 Campaigns continue. Don't miss out on this chance to play the exhilarating 3D action of Bleach: Brave Souls. For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.
Bleach: Brave Souls will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. There will be even more amazing rewards and free Summons as the 7th Anniversary 7 Campaigns continue. Don't miss out on this chance to play the exhilarating 3D action of Bleach: Brave Souls. For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

The Bleach: Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Campaign begins on the same day, Saturday, July 23rd. The campaign will have a Summons featuring special 7th anniversary designs, supervised by Tite Kubo, of Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, a chance for up to 100 free Summons, and much more.

There will also be plenty of great rewards during Brave Souls 7 Years 7 Campaigns so be sure not to miss out.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Character PV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WD2rcQSqtg4

For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Retweet Campaign

We are giving away prizes to 1,000 lucky winners in this retweet campaign to celebrate the 7th anniversary of Bleach: Brave Souls starting Saturday, July 23rd.

Simply follow and retweet the specified tweet from the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account (@Bleachbrs_en) to get a response showing if you won.

1,000 people will be selected to get prizes like a Brave Souls Original Canvas Board, a Revolution Pro Controller 3, and more.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:                                              iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Smartphone Support:                        Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support:                          Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
                                                             (64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:                 Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
                                                            *Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
                                                            *The game might not run on some computers.
Genre:                                                 3D Action
Release Date:                                     July 23, 2015
Price:                                                   Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:                                 https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account:                   @bleachbrs_en     
Official Facebook Page:                    https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en     
Official YouTube Channel:                https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA   
Official Instagram:                             @bleachbravesouls_official     
Official Discord:                                 https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls     
Copyright:                                          © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot              
                                                            © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863   
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach     
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls     
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.