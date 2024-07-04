"Bleach: Brave Souls" 9th Anniversary Bankai Live Airs Sunday, July 14 with Special Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Ryotaro Okiayu, Kentaro Ito, and Hiroki Yasumoto Scheduled to Make an Appearance

TOKYO, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding a Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! on Sunday, July 14, 2024 from 18:30 (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding a Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! on Sunday, July 14, 2024 from 18:30 (JST/UTC+9).

The broadcast will feature special guests Masakazu Morita (voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Ryotaro Okiayu (voice of Byakuya Kuchiki), Kentaro Ito (voice of Renji Abarai), and Hiroki Yasumoto (voice of Yasutora Sado/Chad), as well as Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani).

Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! URLs

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:

EN: https://youtube.com/live/STNVspk-JWI

JP: https://youtube.com/live/llZp2YGfrAk

X Live:

EN: https://x.com/bleachbrs_en

JP: https://x.com/bleach_bs

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! RP Campaign

Campaign Period

Sunday, July 14 to Sunday, July 21 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)



How to Enter

Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en). Repost the "Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live!" livestream post to enter.

Prize

Brave Souls original 9th Anniversary merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio (5 winners)

*Reposting after the program is over will still count as long as it is within the entry period.

If a Viewer's Post with #BankaiLive gets Read Live, they will Receive a Prize

Event Period

Sunday, July 14 from 18:20 (JST/UTC+9) until the end of the stream



How to Enter

Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en). Post with #BankaiLive with a message for the livestream.

Prize

Bleach: Brave Souls Original Bookmark

Special 9th Anniversary Project, "Brave Souls Memories"

Event Period

Thursday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Post memories about Brave Souls such as past events, Summons, or campaigns to receive rewards.

Receive rewards such as a Choose a 6 Star Summons Ticket (Brave Souls Memories) and Silver Hammers, which allow players to strengthen accessories from 5 Star to 5 Star+.

In addition, any players that have their post/comment chosen to be read during this July's Bankai Live will receive a Brave Souls Original Clear Poster Set (set of 3).

Check the official website to find out how to join:

https://tinyurl.com/mwa7rzsw

*Rewards will be given out in the first half of August 2024.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the news on the official website for more details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

*The Nintendo Switch release is scheduled for a later date Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Xbox Store: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb

SOURCE KLab Inc.