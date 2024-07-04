"Bleach: Brave Souls" 9th Anniversary Bankai Live Airs Sunday, July 14 with Special Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Ryotaro Okiayu, Kentaro Ito, and Hiroki Yasumoto Scheduled to Make an Appearance
Jul 04, 2024, 02:10 ET
TOKYO, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding a Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! on Sunday, July 14, 2024 from 18:30 (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
The broadcast will feature special guests Masakazu Morita (voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Ryotaro Okiayu (voice of Byakuya Kuchiki), Kentaro Ito (voice of Renji Abarai), and Hiroki Yasumoto (voice of Yasutora Sado/Chad), as well as Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani).
Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! URLs
Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
EN: https://youtube.com/live/STNVspk-JWI
JP: https://youtube.com/live/llZp2YGfrAk
X Live:
EN: https://x.com/bleachbrs_en
JP: https://x.com/bleach_bs
Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/
EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.
Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live! RP Campaign
Campaign Period
Sunday, July 14 to Sunday, July 21 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
How to Enter
- Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en).
- Repost the "Bleach: Brave Souls 9th Anniversary Bankai Live!" livestream post to enter.
Prize
- Brave Souls original 9th Anniversary merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio (5 winners)
*Reposting after the program is over will still count as long as it is within the entry period.
If a Viewer's Post with #BankaiLive gets Read Live, they will Receive a Prize
Event Period
Sunday, July 14 from 18:20 (JST/UTC+9) until the end of the stream
How to Enter
- Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en).
- Post with #BankaiLive with a message for the livestream.
Prize
- Bleach: Brave Souls Original Bookmark
Special 9th Anniversary Project, "Brave Souls Memories"
Event Period
Thursday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Post memories about Brave Souls such as past events, Summons, or campaigns to receive rewards.
Receive rewards such as a Choose a 6 Star Summons Ticket (Brave Souls Memories) and Silver Hammers, which allow players to strengthen accessories from 5 Star to 5 Star+.
In addition, any players that have their post/comment chosen to be read during this July's Bankai Live will receive a Brave Souls Original Clear Poster Set (set of 3).
Check the official website to find out how to join:
https://tinyurl.com/mwa7rzsw
*Rewards will be given out in the first half of August 2024.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the news on the official website for more details.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
|
Platform:
|
iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One
|
*The Nintendo Switch release is scheduled for a later date
|
Genre:
|
3D Action
|
Price:
|
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
|
Official Website:
|
Official X Account:
|
Official Facebook Page:
|
Official YouTube Channel:
|
Official Instagram:
|
Official Discord:
|
Official TikTok:
|
Copyright:
|
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
|
© KLabGames
Download Here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
Xbox Store: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb
SOURCE KLab Inc.
Share this article