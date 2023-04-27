"Bleach: Brave Souls" × Burn the Witch Collaboration Event Round 4 Begins

TOKYO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Sunday, April 30, 2023. In round 4 of this campaign, players can enjoy special Summons featuring characters wearing outfits with Japanese parasols from the London-based “Burn the Witch”, event quests following an original Brave Souls story relating to the outfits, and more.
In round 4 of this campaign, players can enjoy special Summons featuring characters wearing outfits with Japanese parasols from the London-based "Burn the Witch", event quests following an original Brave Souls story relating to the outfits, and more.

Check out the fourth collaboration between Bleach: Brave Souls and the latest series Burn the Witch by Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach.

In addition, a BTW Collaboration RT Campaign will be held from Sunday, April 30 where 400 participants can win amazing prizes such as a PlayStation 5, an autograph of a voice actor featured in Burn the Witch, and more.

Burn the Witch Collaboration Summons: Japanese Parasol: Chic:
https://youtu.be/RxLuy8BwzeM

BTW Collab RT Campaign, Win Amazing Prizes Such as a PlayStation 5, an Autograph of a Voice Actor Featured in Burn the Witch, and More

To celebrate this Brave Souls and Burn the Witch collaboration, a BTW Collab RT Campaign will be held from Sunday, April 30.

How to Enter

  1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account (@Bleachbrs_en)
  2. Retweet the specified tweet from the official Twitter account

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

 iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:  

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: 

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: 

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: 

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:   

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

