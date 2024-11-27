"Bleach: Brave Souls" Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Christmas Zenith Summons: White Night to Begin Soon with Retsu, Nemu, and Others as New 5 Star Characters

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Christmas Zenith Summons: White Night from November 30. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Christmas Zenith Summons: White Night

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Christmas Zenith Summons: White Night from November 30.

Event Period: Saturday, November 30 16:00 to Sunday, December 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Summons will be held featuring Christmas 2024 versions of Retsu Unohana, Nemu Kurotsuchi, and Isane Kotetsu.

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.

One 5 Star character is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.

On Steps 25 and 50, players will be given Tickets to receive a 5 Star character of their choosing.

https://youtu.be/MN7CTyWHPho

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Event Period: Saturday, November 30 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Don't miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Free Seasonal Brave Souls Summons

Event Period: Saturday, November 30 16:00 to Thursday, December 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.

Santa's Helpers Campaign

Campaign Period: Saturday, November 30 16:00 to Sunday, December 15 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

All participants in this campaign will receive digital Christmas cards.

Plus, an additional 50 winners will also be selected to receive a Brave Souls original greeting card set.

How to Enter

1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official X account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Post with a character you have selected to help from the campaign post.

Please check the Brave Souls official X account or the news on the Brave Souls official website for more details.

BLEACH Soul Puzzle Update Campaign

To celebrate the addition of Support Characters to BLEACH Soul Puzzle, players will be given presents alongside Support Items in a special login bonus.

Please check the BLEACH Soul Puzzle in-game news or the official X account ( @BLEACHPuzzle_en ) for more details.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

