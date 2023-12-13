"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live Xmas Special 2023! Airs Sunday, December 24

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Xmas Special 2023! on Sunday, December 24, 2023 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding a Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Xmas Special 2023! on Sunday, December 24, 2023 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9).

The broadcast will feature special guests Masakazu Morita (voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Yuki Matsuoka (voice of Orihime Inoue), and Ryotaro Okiayu (voice of Byakuya Kuchiki), as well as Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani).

In this livestream, a variety corner and gameplay corner with Christmas and New Year themes will be broadcast.

Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Xmas Special 2023! URLs

YouTube Live:

EN: https://youtube.com/live/h3RLJz7NkXk

JP: https://youtube.com/live/9d8tsfK4Ggo

X Live:

EN: https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en

JP: https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

*Please note that the contents, times, and guests of the program are subject to change without notice.

First Prize is 3000 Spirit Orbs! Brave Souls Lottery 2023

Entry Period

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 16:00 to Sunday, December 24, 2023 19:59:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Players can use their player ID as a lottery ticket, which can be found by logging in to the game.

Watch the livestream where the winning lottery numbers will be announced.

*Players must have the Brave Souls app installed to participate in the Brave Souls Lottery 2023.

*Players must have logged in to the game within the above period.

*Rewards will be given out after 16:00 on Thursday, December 28, 2023 (JST/UTC+9).

*Rewards will be sent to the in-game Gift Box.

*Reward distribution date is subject to change.

Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Xmas Special 2023! RP Campaign

Campaign Period

Sunday, December 24 to Sunday, December 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)



How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Repost the "Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Xmas Special 2023!" livestream post to enter.

Prize

Brave Souls Original Desk Mat autographed by all the voice actors in the studio (5 winners)

*Reposting after the program is over will still count as long as it is within the entry period.

If a Viewer's Post with #BankaiLive gets Read Live, they will Receive a Prize

Event Period

Sunday, December 24 from 19:50 (JST/UTC+9) until the end of the stream



How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Post with #BankaiLive with a message for our livestream.

Prize

Brave Souls Original Magnet Set

Win Amazing Prizes such as a PlayStation®5 from the Brave Souls End-of-Year Campaign, to be Held from Friday, December 22

During the campaign period, like or repost posts from our official account that contain the hashtag #BBSEndOfYearCP, or post @Bleachbrs_en with #BBSEndOfYear and earn points which can be used to enter a gift raffle.

500 participants will have the chance to win amazing prizes such as a PlayStation®5 or Brave Souls original merch.

*The eligible posts for this campaign will be posted from 16:00 on Friday, December 22 (JST/UTC+9).

Characters Arrive in Christmas-Themed Outfits in the Christmas Crown Summons: Special Party Beginning Saturday, December 16

A Christmas Crown Summons: Special Party featuring Christmas 2023 versions of Nelliel, Grimmjow, and Yachiru Kusajishi will be held from Saturday, December 16.

Event Period: Saturday, December 16 16:00 to Sunday, December 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for more details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™ Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.