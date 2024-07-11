"Bleach: Brave Souls" Now Available on the Nintendo Switch

TOKYO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is available on the Nintendo Switch from today, Thursday, July 11. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The Nintendo Switch version of Brave Souls supports English, Japanese, French, and Traditional Chinese, and can be enjoyed by players from around the world (excluding mainland China and other specific regions) with access to the Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo eShop

https://nintendo.com/us/store/products/bleach-brave-souls-switch

New Platform Release Gift Campaign

A repost campaign is being held where participants can win amazing prizes such as a Nintendo Switch and Brave Souls merch.

Be sure to repost the campaign post found on the Brave Souls official X account to participate.

Switch Release Gift Campaign Period:

Thursday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 24 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Bleach: Brave Souls Official X Account:

https://x.com/bleachbrs_en

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the news on the official website for more details.

New Payment Service "Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store" Available from Thursday, July 11

The Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store will be available from Thursday, July 11 as a new payment service where players can find good deals for purchasing in-game currency and more.

A campaign is being held to celebrate the launch.

Campaign Period

Thursday, July 11 19:30 to Thursday, July 18 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

Click on the Newsletter Registration Campaign notice in the Bleach: Brave Souls app. Click on the link found in the notice and register a personal email address with KLabGames Info.

Rewards

Super Rainbow Link Slot Potion x250, Rainbow Link Slot Potion x1000

Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store 10% Discount Coupon

Prize

100 winners will be selected from those who made a purchase on the Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store during the campaign period to receive Brave Souls original merch.

Brave Souls Original Acrylic Block (10 winners)

Brave Souls Original Desk Mat (20 winners)

Brave Souls Original Magnet (30 winners)

Brave Souls Original Clear File (40 winners)

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Further details on the campaign will be announced at a later date on the official website.

*Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store is not available for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Therefore, players on these platforms cannot participate in this campaign.

Thank you for your understanding.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Nintendo eShop: https://nintendo.com/us/store/products/bleach-brave-souls-switch

Xbox Store: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb

