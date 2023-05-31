"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 75 Million Downloads Worldwide

TOKYO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 75 million downloads worldwide.

A 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign is being held from Wednesday, May 31 to celebrate this milestone.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the highly popular manga and animation series, BLEACH. Build a team using your favorite characters and immerse yourself in the BLEACH universe.

New In-Game Campaigns Begin to Celebrate 75 Million Downloads

In celebration of Brave Souls reaching 75 million downloads worldwide, a 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign is being held from today, Wednesday, May 31.

This awesome campaign is being held as a huge thank-you to the community for supporting this game.

Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket 75 Million Downloads Present

Event Period: Wednesday, May 31 0:00 to Friday, June 16 23:59 (UTC+9)

Log in during the event period to receive a Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (75 Million Downloads).

The Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (75 Million Downloads) can be used to receive one level 200 6 star character with a fully-powered up 150% Soul Tree.

In addition, the following campaigns will be held as part of the 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign from Wednesday, May 31.

Power-Up Festival

75 Million Downloads Celebration Login Bonuses

75 Million Downloads Celebration Orders

Rukia's Special Training: Extra

75 Million Downloads Power-Up Set

75 Million Downloads Pack (3 Types)

Plus, Chronicle Quests where you can get double the amount of Fragments will be held from Friday, June 16.

Now is a great time to play Brave Souls and join in on these great campaigns!

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

