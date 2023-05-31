"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 75 Million Downloads Worldwide

News provided by

KLab Inc.

31 May, 2023, 02:15 ET

TOKYO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 75 million downloads worldwide.

A 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign is being held from Wednesday, May 31 to celebrate this milestone.

Continue Reading
Bleach: Brave Souls has reached a total of 75 million downloads worldwide. A 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign is being held from Wednesday, May 31 to celebrate this milestone.
Bleach: Brave Souls has reached a total of 75 million downloads worldwide. A 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign is being held from Wednesday, May 31 to celebrate this milestone.

See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the highly popular manga and animation series, BLEACH. Build a team using your favorite characters and immerse yourself in the BLEACH universe.

New In-Game Campaigns Begin to Celebrate 75 Million Downloads

In celebration of Brave Souls reaching 75 million downloads worldwide, a 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign is being held from today, Wednesday, May 31.

This awesome campaign is being held as a huge thank-you to the community for supporting this game.

Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket 75 Million Downloads Present

Event Period: Wednesday, May 31 0:00 to Friday, June 16 23:59 (UTC+9)

Log in during the event period to receive a Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (75 Million Downloads).

The Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (75 Million Downloads) can be used to receive one level 200 6 star character with a fully-powered up 150% Soul Tree.

In addition, the following campaigns will be held as part of the 75 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign from Wednesday, May 31.

  • Power-Up Festival
  • 75 Million Downloads Celebration Login Bonuses
  • 75 Million Downloads Celebration Orders
  • Rukia's Special Training: Extra
  • 75 Million Downloads Power-Up Set
  • 75 Million Downloads Pack (3 Types)

Plus, Chronicle Quests where you can get double the amount of Fragments will be held from Friday, June 16.

Now is a great time to play Brave Souls and join in on these great campaigns!

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:                                  iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:                                      3D Action

Price:                                       Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:                       https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:           @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:           https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:       https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:                    @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:                       https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:                                © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

                                                  © KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Also from this source

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Warring World Warriors: Brazil National Team Transfer Official Campaign Kicks Off

"Bleach: Brave Souls" × Burn the Witch Collaboration Event Round 4 Begins

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.