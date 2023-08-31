"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 80 Million Downloads Worldwide

TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 80 million downloads* worldwide. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

To celebrate this milestone, an 80 Million Downloads Celebration campaign is being held from Thursday, August 31.

This awesome campaign is being held as a huge thank-you to the community for supporting the game.

*Total includes users who have downloaded the game more than once.



80 Million Downloads Celebration Overview

80 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons

Event Period: Monday, September 4 16:00 to Saturday, September 16 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

The 80 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons begins.

Each step has a different rate for 5 Star characters. In addition, each step has a bonus and one 5 Star character is guaranteed every 5 steps up to Step 30.



Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket 80 Million Downloads Present

Event Period: Thursday, August 31 0:00 to Saturday, September 30 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in during the event period to receive a Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (80 Million Downloads).

The Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (80 Million Downloads) can be used to receive one level 200 6 Star character with a fully-powered up 150% Soul Tree.

Power-Up Festival

80 Million Downloads Celebration Login Bonuses

80 Million Downloads Celebration Orders

Revival Candle Daily Rare Loot Quest

80 Million Downloads Power-Up Set

80 Million Downloads Pack (3 Types)

Free x10 Accessory Machine

Free 5 Star Accessory Machine

And more

In addition, the above campaigns will be held as part of the 80 Million Downloads Celebration campaign.



Bambietta, Quilge, and Ebern Debut as New Characters in the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Invasion

Event Period: Thursday, August 31 16:00 to Tuesday, September 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Summons features Thousand-Year Blood War 2023 versions of Bambietta, Quilge, and Ebern.

One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps until Step 20.

On Step 25, players will receive a "Choose a New 5 Star Character Summons Ticket (Invasion)" that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.

Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Invasion Official Showcase Video

https://youtu.be/bJ3GhgthDOM

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-app news for more details.



Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.