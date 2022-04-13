"Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 on Tuesday, April 26

KLab Inc.

Apr 13, 2022, 07:35 ET

TOKYO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0413/bleach_brave_souls_spring_bankai.html) for more information.

This special live broadcast will feature Azusa Sekine, from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari); and an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series including Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki; and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including the Brave Souls Quiz, Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game. There will also be special campaigns on the official Brave Souls Twitter (@bleachbrs_en) so be sure to check them out for a chance to win great prizes.

Bleach: Brave Souls Spring Bankai Live 2022 Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (UTC+9)

Spring Bankai Live 2022 Webpage:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220426/

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/jYGin0_7O2c
(JP) https://youtu.be/EXWfpZFcQvM

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre:    

3D Action

Price:   

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:     

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:   

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:     

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA 

Official Instagram:    

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:    

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:             

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

