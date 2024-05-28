"Bleach: Brave Souls" to be Released on the Nintendo Switch & Xbox with Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Gravitation Featuring New Versions of Masaki and Isshin to Begin May 31

TOKYO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be released on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles this summer. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game which was released as an application for smartphones in 2015 and is based on the highly popular manga and animation series, BLEACH.

*For the Xbox, support is provided for Xbox One with backwards compatibility also available for Xbox Series X|S.

What is the Newly Added Achievements System?

The Achievements system is a new feature where players can earn special points by completing various challenges. Players will be able to unlock permanent bonuses that will make it easier for them to enjoy Brave Souls.

Be sure to look out for an announcement scheduled to be posted in the in-game news that will share further details on when the new Achievements system will be implemented and more.

Masaki and Isshin will be Available as New Characters in the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Gravitation

Event Period: Friday, May 31 16:00 to Saturday, June 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Summons features Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Masaki and Isshin.

One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps until Step 20.

On Step 25, players will receive a ticket that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.

Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Gravitation Official Showcase Video:

https://youtu.be/paoPR1r8480

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.