Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 Set for December 27 with Special Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Ryotaro Okiayu, Noriaki Sugiyama, & Hiroki Yasumoto

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is scheduled to hold the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 on Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024

Livestream Schedule

Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 to 22:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Livestream Cast

Guests

Masakazu Morita (Voice of Ichigo Kurosaki)

Ryotaro Okiayu (Voice of Byakuya Kuchiki)

Noriaki Sugiyama (Voice of Uryu Ishida)

Hiroki Yasumoto (Voice of Yasutora Sado/Chad)

Hosts

Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani)

Azusa Sekine

*Please note that the contents, times, and guests of the program are subject to change without notice.

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:

EN: https://youtube.com/live/vAcYtu567Yg

JP: https://youtube.com/live/KP_lPiyl3Fk

X Live:

EN: https://x.com/bleachbrs_en

JP: https://x.com/bleach_bs

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

First prize is 3000 Spirit Orbs! Brave Souls Raffle 2024

Entry Period: Monday, December 16 16:00 to Friday, December 27 19:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Log in to Brave Souls during the above entry period. (Player ID is used as the individual raffle number.)

2. Tune in to the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 livestream.

3. The guests will read out the winning numbers.

Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024! RP Campaign!

Campaign Period: Friday, December 27 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Repost the livestream post from the official X account to enter to be 1 of 3 winners to receive new Brave Souls original merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio, as well as a limited edition original coaster set (13 units).

Players will Receive Prizes if their Post with #BankaiLive is Read Live

Event Period: Friday, December 27 from around 19:50 to the end of the livestream (JST/UTC+9)

Share any thoughts about the livestream on X by using the hashtag #BankaiLive.

Participants that have their comment read out will receive a Brave Souls Original Greeting Card Set and a BLEACH Puzzle Original Acrylic Stand.

Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: The Santa Society Crown Summons: Ordinary

Event Period: Thursday, December 19 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Summons will be held featuring Christmas 2024 versions of Liltotto Lamperd and Gremmy Thoumeaux.

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.

One new character is guaranteed on Step 10 and Step 20 of the x10 Summons.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzIkNIMu9jg

Receive Rewards by Attempting the Extra Wave in the Hardest Guild Quest Difficulty

Event Period: Tuesday, December 17 16:30 to Sunday, January 5, 2025 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter (Posting on Official X)

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Post content of a Guild Quest's Extra Wave with the hashtag #BBSExtraWave, or comment on the campaign post.

How to Enter (Posting on Official Discord)

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server .

2. Post content of a Guild Quest's Extra Wave in the "Attempt the EXTRA WAVE" channel.

Please check the Brave Souls official X account or the news on the Brave Souls official website for more details.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

SOURCE KLab Inc.