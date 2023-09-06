Bleach Market to increase by USD 376.56 million from 2022 to 2027, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema Group, and Ashland Inc., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bleach market is expected to grow by USD 376.56 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the bleach market including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., , Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hawkins Inc., Hill Brothers Chemical Co., Kemira Oyj, Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo Ltd., Stearns Packaging Corp., Swastik Chemicals, and The Clorox Co. Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., EnviroChem International Pty Ltd., Evonik Industries AG. Increasing demand for bleach for water treatment is notably driving the bleach market. However, factors such as biodegradation and biohazard risks may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (Water treatment, Industrial bleach, Dentistry, and Household cleaning), grade type (food grade and industrial grade), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bleach Market 2023-2027

Bleach Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers bleaching products such as RENSA and RENSA HS bleach, under its subsidiary Aditya Birla Chemicals India Limited. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Bleach Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The water treatment segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the water segment bleach is mainly used for industrial wastewater treatment, control of parasites in aquaculture and to remove unwanted substances such as hydrogen cyanides, sulfites, hydrochloride, phenols, and organic oxygen-demanding compounds. The water treatment segment is anticipated to grow swiftly because of the increasing population worldwide and the demand for safe drinking water. Demand for water treatment bleach has increased because of the presence of emerging markets such as China , India , Brazil , and Indonesia . The demand for bleach in the water treatment application segment is being driven by factors like rapid industrial development in Brazil , China , and India . In addition, the use of bleach at water treatment facilities is being driven by government rules and awareness about pollutants' adverse effects as well as a scarcity of water resources. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Bleach Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bleach market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bleach market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of bleach market companies

Bleach Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 376.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, the UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., EnviroChem International Pty Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hawkins Inc., Hill Brothers Chemical Co., Kemira Oyj, Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo Ltd., Stearns Packaging Corp., Swastik Chemicals, and The Clorox Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

