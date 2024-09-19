"BLEACH Soul Puzzle" Launches Worldwide on September 24, 2024 as the First Puzzle Game Based on the BLEACH TV Animation Series
Sep 19, 2024, 02:10 ET
TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the first puzzle game based on the hit TV animation series BLEACH, BLEACH Soul Puzzle, is set for a worldwide release on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (Support is provided for English and Japanese.) See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
A campaign is also currently underway where participants can receive BLEACH Puzzle original merch by following the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account.
Pre-Order/Pre-Register Here:
About BLEACH Soul Puzzle
BLEACH Soul Puzzle is a match 3 puzzle game that features characters from the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War.
Not only will players feel a rush when blasting away pieces with attacks by BLEACH characters in the puzzle segment, but they'll also be able to encounter a variety of other BLEACH elements that allow them to experience the world of BLEACH while enjoying the game.
Promotional Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mMSVPVwURY
Official X Account
https://x.com/BLEACHPuzzle_en
Official Website
https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/
BLEACH Puzzle Repost Campaign
Follow the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account (@BLEACHPuzzle_en) and repost the campaign post during the campaign period. 500 winners will be chosen at random from those who participated to receive BLEACH Puzzle original merch.
BLEACH Countdown Quiz Campaign
A BLEACH quiz will be posted on the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account (@BLEACHPuzzle_en) during the campaign period.
If four or more questions are answered correctly, then everyone will receive BLEACH Puzzle profile pictures.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the news on the official website or the official X account for more details.
Overview of BLEACH Soul Puzzle
Platform: iOS /Android™
Genre: Puzzle Game
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/
Official X Account: @BLEACHPuzzle_en
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.
