"BLEACH Soul Puzzle" Launches Worldwide on September 24, 2024 as the First Puzzle Game Based on the BLEACH TV Animation Series

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the first puzzle game based on the hit TV animation series BLEACH, BLEACH Soul Puzzle, is set for a worldwide release on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (Support is provided for English and Japanese.) See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

A campaign is also currently underway where participants can receive BLEACH Puzzle original merch by following the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account.

Pre-Order/Pre-Register Here:

https://tinyurl.com/4jty3uxn

About BLEACH Soul Puzzle

BLEACH Soul Puzzle is a match 3 puzzle game that features characters from the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Not only will players feel a rush when blasting away pieces with attacks by BLEACH characters in the puzzle segment, but they'll also be able to encounter a variety of other BLEACH elements that allow them to experience the world of BLEACH while enjoying the game.

Promotional Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mMSVPVwURY

Official X Account

https://x.com/BLEACHPuzzle_en

Official Website

https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/

BLEACH Puzzle Repost Campaign

Follow the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account ( @BLEACHPuzzle_en ) and repost the campaign post during the campaign period. 500 winners will be chosen at random from those who participated to receive BLEACH Puzzle original merch.

BLEACH Countdown Quiz Campaign

A BLEACH quiz will be posted on the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account ( @BLEACHPuzzle_en ) during the campaign period.

If four or more questions are answered correctly, then everyone will receive BLEACH Puzzle profile pictures.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the news on the official website or the official X account for more details.

Overview of BLEACH Soul Puzzle

Platform: iOS /Android™

Genre: Puzzle Game

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/

Official X Account: @BLEACHPuzzle_en

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.