Bleakley Financial adds Bob Ruelle as Managing Director - Financial Planning

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleakley Financial has added industry executive Robert Ruelle CLU®, ChFC®, MSFS, AEP®, REBC®, RHU®, as Managing Director of Financial Planning Solutions.

The new role will oversee all Financial Planning operations for the firm with an emphasis on enhancing fee based financial planning services and expanding the platform to provide other advanced planning resources including legal review and accounting services.

Prior to his departure, Ruelle ran the national Fee Based Financial Planning department at Northwestern Mutual for over a decade with nearly 450 advisors participating in the exclusive program under his leadership.

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "Bob has a tremendous track record of success and a well-earned reputation for providing tangible value to advisors and clients. Comprehensive planning has always been a cornerstone of our client engagement. With Bob's experience and guidance, we look forward to providing a more robust planning platform for everyone affiliated with Bleakley."

Says Ruelle of the new affiliation, "Moving to a boutique advisory firm like Bleakley allows for greater flexibility and creativity when partnering with advisors on planning solutions. The firm's culture is rooted in listening to advisors ideas & needs, developing solutions and providing the appropriate resources to enhance client relationships in a timely manner. I'm excited to support the advisors at Bleakley and be part of a rapidly growing firm that is focused on their fiduciary responsibility and delivering an exceptional client experience."

Jack Cooney, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial added, "Our priority is to empower our advisors with the necessary tools and resources to deliver the best advice and recommendations available to their clients. The addition of Bob to our team opens more options for our advisors to execute on that commitment, be more responsive to industry changes and ultimately benefit the client planning experience."

