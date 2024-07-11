Bledsoe Wine Estates Continues Expansion with New Tasting Room in the Southern Walla Walla Valley for its Bledsoe Family Winery

WALLA WALLA, Wash., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bledsoe Wine Estates, a name synonymous with excellence in winemaking, today announced plans for a new tasting room in the southern region of Walla Walla Valley for its Bledsoe Family Winery. Construction of the new tasting room, located off Pepper's Bridge Road, will begin in Spring 2025. The new tasting room comes on the heels of opening its Bledsoe McDaniels winery in Oregon's Willamette Valley last spring.

The winery has enlisted the expertise of Signum Architecture to bring its vision to life. The new facility will be open to the public and designed to host walk-ins, individual groups, and private events, with particular attention paid to its designed outdoor space to accommodate large wine club member events. The firm aims to design the new Bledsoe Family Winery tasting room to harmonize with the natural beauty of the Walla Walla Valley.

"We've loved our Bledsoe Family Winery tasting room in downtown Walla Walla and the community has been great to us, but we've outgrown the space and need to give our growing wine club members the space and more importantly, the experience they deserve. The majority of our wine club members travel to come see us and we want to pay off that journey in a significant way that feels unique to us," said Bledsoe Family Winery CEO and Director of Winemaking, Josh McDaniels. "We've been very measured in our expansion plans and continue to be encouraged by the growth we're experiencing across each of our brands. Given the metrics we're seeing it feels like the right time. I'm also especially proud to expand our presence in Drew's and my hometown and continue showcasing some the best grapes in our region to our fellow wine lovers."

Bledsoe Wine Estates has experienced significant growth in its relatively short history. With three brands under its umbrella brand, it now has wineries and tasting rooms in Washington and Oregon. In addition to Walla Walla and the Willamette Valley, Bledsoe Family Wine also has a tasting room in Bend, Oregon.

Its current tasting room, located in downtown Walla Walla will remain open until construction is complete on its new facility.

Walla Walla is also home to the Bledsoe Wine Estates award-winning flagship brand, Doubleback, which focuses on estate grown Cabernet Sauvignon. Doubleback offers a more exclusive experience as a private, appointment-only tasting room offering tours and seated tastings.

A Legacy of Excellence

Bledsoe Family Winery is an integral part of Bledsoe Wine Estates, founded by former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe and his wife, Maura. After returning to his hometown of Walla Walla, Drew teamed up with renowned winemaker Josh McDaniels to create a family of outstanding wine brands. These include the nationally acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon of Doubleback, the accessible varietals of Bledsoe Family Winery, and the boundary-pushing Pinot Noir and Syrah of Bledsoe|McDaniels in Oregon's Willamette Valley. This diverse portfolio showcases their commitment to exploring the full potential of their land and capabilities to produce authentically representative American luxury wines.

Bledsoe Family Winery has earned numerous accolades for its exceptional wines, including Wine Spectator naming their signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Doubleback, one of the Top 100 Wines in the World.

Bledsoe Family Winery

Founded in 2017 by Drew and Maura Bledsoe, Bledsoe Family Winery is dedicated to producing world-class wines that highlight the rich heritage and unique terroir of the Walla Walla Valley. As a key part of Bledsoe Wine Estates, this family-owned winery focuses on accessible varietals, offering a diverse range including Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Chardonnay, and a signature red, with an annual production of 7,000 cases. Bledsoe Family Winery prides itself on sustainability, quality, and innovation, crafting American luxury wines that have garnered critical acclaim and a loyal following. Bledsoe Wine Estates also features the celebrated Doubleback Cabernet Sauvignon and the avant-garde Bledsoe|McDaniels Pinot Noir and Syrah, co-founded by renowned winemaker Josh McDaniels. For more information, visit www.bledsoefamilywinery.com or www.bledsoewineestates.com

SOURCE Bledsoe Family Winery