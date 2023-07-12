BLEED CONFIDENCE WITH Kt by KNIX

News provided by

Knix

12 Jul, 2023, 10:24 ET

Kt by Knix launches a campaign to raise awareness on the importance of Menstrual Education.

 NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kt by Knix, the little sibling period underwear brand to Global intimates and apparel brand Knix, has launched a new campaign all about period education and equal access for all to learn about periods and Bleed Confidence no matter their age, just in time for the back to school season.

Bleed Confidence (PRNewsfoto/Knix)
Bleed Confidence (PRNewsfoto/Knix)

Since their inception both Kt and its parent company Knix have been steadfast champions in breaking taboos, barriers and ending stigma around periods specifically focusing on the idea to bleed with confidence. The move to potentially stifle learning for young people in some places stands in direct contrast to the core mandate of the brand which believes firmly that education is the key to unlocking understanding, acceptance, conversation and ultimately the foundation for self confidence and empowerment that kids need.

"I began this company a decade ago not only to provide period underwear solutions for people but also to act as a catalyst for change in the intimates industry and to ignite important conversations in the world of women's health. I've proudly witnessed the progress that has been made as topics that were once considered taboo have become destigmatized moving towards an era of education and empowerment. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that we do not become complacent and watch things are put into motion that will undo years of work. Periods can't be silenced, they are going to happen whether we talk about them or not." Says Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix and Kt by Knix.

Today, periods can begin as young as 8 years old and to limit sexual health education inclusive of menstruation would mean leaving young people completely unprepared for a crucial life stage. Empowering young menstruators with the proper education means equipping them with knowledge about their bodies, enabling them to make informed decisions, advocate for their needs and engage in activities without unnecessary limitations or disruptions. As young people grow into their adult selves, understanding of their bodies allows them to bleed confidence and create stronger voices for their future bodily autonomy and advocacy.

Kt by Knix is hoping to mobilize people into meaningful conversations around this topic. It is crucial that collective voices come together to ensure that young people and their education, especially around their bodies, is being prioritized. Kt by Knix believes that this is not a time to sit back, but rather a pivotal moment where people need to take a stand to protect the rights of young menstruators everywhere. As a complement to this campaign, Kt by Knix will also be releasing a childrens' book later in the summer that will act as a period awareness and education driver, with net proceeds directed toward early menstrual education.

As part of the conversation, Kt by Knix's creative production agency partner on the project, Human NYC have also committed to donating 10% of their service fees to this cause to show their solidarity and support towards this important topic. The campaign will launch on July 10th in New York and New Jersey, as well as in Florida.

About Kt by Knix
Little sister to global intimates brand Knix, Kt By Knix founded in 2017, is a brand built to guide menstruators through a pivotal moment - periods. With a wealth of experience in the intimates and period space, Joanna Griffiths, CEO & Founder of Knix and Kt by Knix, aims to educate and transform the way teens approach periods by harnessing young creatives to implement positive change and impact in the period space and beyond. This includes fighting period poverty and stigma through radical openness while giving back to communities in need.

