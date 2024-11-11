Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Announce Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of Exicure Common Stock

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

MARK COLWELL, Individually and on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiff,

v.



EXICURE, INC., DAVID A. GILJOHANN,

BRIAN C. BOCK, and GRANT T. CORBETT,



Defendants . Case No. 1:21-CV-06637



Honorable John F. Kness

SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED EXICURE COMMON STOCK BETWEEN JANUARY 7, 2021 AND DECEMBER 10, 2021, BOTH INCLUSIVE (the "Settlement Class")1.

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division (the "Court") and Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that a hearing will be held on January 13, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable John F. Kness, at the Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois 60604, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned litigation (the "Litigation") for the sum of $5,625,000 in cash (the "Settlement") should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (3) whether, thereafter, this Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated September 6, 2024 (the "Stipulation"); (4) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (5) the reasonableness of the application for payment of attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Litigation together with the interest earned thereon (and any payment to the Lead Plaintiff pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in connection with his representation of the Settlement Class). The Court may change the date of this hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

The Litigation has been preliminarily certified as a class action on behalf of a Settlement Class of all Persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Exicure common stock between January 7, 2021 and December 10, 2021, both inclusive, except for certain Persons or entities excluded from the Settlement Class, as defined in the full Long-Form Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Long-Form Notice"), which is available as described below. If the Settlement is approved, it will resolve all claims in the Litigation.

A detailed description of the Litigation, including important information about your rights and options, is in the detailed Long-Form Notice available at www.ExicureSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Exicure Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 4746, Portland, OR 97208-4746, or (866) 913-4224.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") online at www.ExicureSecuritiesLitigation.com or by mail postmarked no later than January 27, 2025. Failure to timely submit a Proof of Claim will subject your claim to possible rejection and may preclude you from receiving any payment from the Settlement.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion electronically or postmarked by December 13, 2024, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Long-Form Notice referred to above. All Members of the Settlement Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Litigation pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be mailed or delivered to the Clerk of Court and counsel for the Parties at the addresses below such that it is received no later than December 23, 2024:

Court:

Clerk of the Court

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

Dirksen Federal Building

219 South Dearborn Street

Chicago, IL 60604

Lead Counsel:

Joseph A. Fonti

BLEICHMAR FONTI & AULD LLP

300 Park Avenue, Suite 1301

New York, NY 10022

Emailed copy to [email protected]

Counsel for Defendants:

Douglas L. Shively

BAKER & HOSTETLER LLP

One North Wacker Drive

Chicago, IL 60606

Emailed copy to [email protected]

Bethany K. Biesenthal

JONES DAY

110 North Wacker Drive, Suite 4800

Chicago, IL 60606

Emailed copy to [email protected]

Andrew C. Porter

SALVATORE PRESCOTT PORTER & PORTER

1010 Davis Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Emailed copy to [email protected]

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact counsel for Lead Plaintiff at the address listed above, email [email protected], call (888) 879-9418, or go to the following website: www.ExicureSecuritiesLitigation.com.

DATED: November 11, 2024

BY THE COURT: Judge John F. Kness

__________________________________

1 Any capitalized terms that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation of Settlement dated September 6, 2024 (the "Stipulation"), which is available on the website established for the Settlement at www.ExicureSecuritiesLitigation.com.

URL: www.ExicureSecuritiesLitigation.com

