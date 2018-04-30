Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Appointed Co-Lead Counsel in Inductors Antitrust Litigation

The complaint alleges that the Defendants, leading Japanese manufacturers of inductors such as Murata and Panasonic Corp., colluded to fix, inflate, or stabilize the price of inductors from at least 2003 until the summer of 2014, in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Inductors are electronic components that, along with other components like conductors and resistors, work to regulate and store energy in a circuit. These components are found in thousands of products that rely on electronic circuits for power, such as computers, cars, and televisions. Together the Defendant Manufacturers comprised over 80% of the market at the beginning of 2003, and still controlled two-thirds of the market as of 2016. Despite changing economic conditions throughout the Class Period, including a major economic recession, lowered demand for inductors, and increased manufacturing capacity, the price for inductors remained consistently high.

The complaint alleges that Defendants achieved this artificially high price of inductors by exchanging "competitively sensitive information, such as price and anticipated volume of sales, with their competitors." Based on this historic collusion to raise prices, plaintiffs now seek damages and injunctive relief on behalf of the proposed class.

If you have any information or questions related to this case, please contact us at inductorsinfo@bfalaw.com.

About Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading boutique law firm focused on plaintiff-side complex litigation. The Firm represents and counsels investors, consumers, and public entities in the prosecution of securities, antitrust, and consumer actions. BFA's success is based on an aggressive, tactical litigation strategy that is client-driven and outcome-oriented.

BFA is based in New York City and has additional offices in Oakland, California and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.bfalaw.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Woods

(212) 789-1353

ewoods@bfalaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleichmar-fonti--auld-llp-appointed-co-lead-counsel-in-inductors-antitrust-litigation-300639469.html

SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP