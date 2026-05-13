Blend Achieves Snowflake Elite Partner Status, Reinforcing Its Position at the Forefront of Enterprise AI on the Data Cloud

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend today announced it has achieved Snowflake Elite Partner Status, the highest designation in the Snowflake Partner Network. The milestone recognizes Blend's sustained technical depth, production-scale delivery, and measurable client outcomes on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

"We're excited about what Blend and Snowflake are building together, creating high-impact data and AI solutions for our clients and targeting 3x growth in our Snowflake practice over the next 12 months to match that ambition. We have invested deeply in becoming one of the most capable Snowflake delivery organizations in the market, and this recognition validates that commitment. As enterprises move from exploring AI to operating it at scale, Blend is the partner that builds it, ships it, and makes it run."

Blend Achieves Snowflake Elite Partner Status, Reinforcing Its Position at the Forefront of Enterprise AI Post this

Oz Dogan, CEO

Elite status reflects a partnership that has deepened rapidly across every dimension: technical expertise, product co-innovation, and enterprise client impact. Blend is also a Snowflake Intelligence launch partner and a Cortex Code launch partner, placing it among a select group of firms shaping how enterprises build and deploy AI natively on Snowflake. These designations position Blend at the intersection of Snowflake's most significant AI product investments, giving clients access to capabilities and implementation patterns still emerging across the broader ecosystem.

"Blend reaching Elite status highlights the depth of our partnership and their commitment to helping customers unlock the full value of Snowflake. With strong technical capabilities and a clear focus on AI-driven innovation, Blend is well positioned to help organizations move faster from data to insight. We're excited about the opportunity ahead and what we can achieve together."

Shannon Davis, Global Director, Partnership Development, Snowflake

That depth shows up in how Blend delivers. BlendX, the company's agentic AI foundry, is built natively on Snowflake Cortex, Snowpark, and Streamlit. It runs entirely within the client's Snowflake account, preserving data sovereignty while accelerating time-to-production using Cortex Code. BlendX accelerates 10x development productivity to deploy AI applications in Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Blend engineers collaborate directly with Snowflake's product team on Cortex development embedded within production-ready BlendX accelerators.

About Blend

Blend is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com

SOURCE Blend360