Blend Acquires In516ht, a Snowflake Elite Partner, Expanding Enterprise AI Capabilities Globally

COLUMBIA, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a global AI services firm, today announced its acquisition of In516ht, a Snowflake Elite Partner and leading data engineering consultancy headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with subsidiaries in Dubai, UAE and Riyadh, KSA. The acquisition expands Blend's capabilities within the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem and deepens its engineering footprint globally.

Blend today announced its acquisition of In516ht, a SnowFlake Elite Partner and leading data engineering consultancy. Blend360, a leading AI Service Provider

In516ht has spent more than 15 years helping enterprises implement data and AI solutions. As one of the first Snowflake partners in EMEA, they have focused to migrate legacy systems to Snowflake and build the scalable data foundations required to operationalize AI. The firm's 90 professionals specialize in modern data architecture, data engineering, and advanced analytics across industries, including financial services, private equity, retail, manufacturing, and energy.

In516ht is a Snowflake Elite Partner and was named 2025 EMEA Data Cloud Service Growth Partner of the Year. With additional recognition and competencies across the Snowflake ecosystem, In516ht is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished "True-Blue" Snowflake partners globally. With the addition of In516ht, Blend now has two Snowflake Superheroes across the business, another marker of the top-tier Snowflake excellence Blend brings to its clients.

For enterprises building on Snowflake, the acquisition means access to one of the deepest benches of Snowflake expertise in the market, paired with Blend's global AI and analytics capabilities. Clients will benefit from faster implementations, more seamless migrations, and a single partner that can take them from platform architecture through production AI.

"In516ht has built an exceptional reputation within the Snowflake ecosystem for delivering complex data and AI platform transformations backed by proprietary IP and purpose-built accelerators. Bringing their talent and Snowflake expertise into our global organization strengthens our ability to help enterprises modernize their data foundations and accelerate AI adoption at scale."

Oz Dogan, CEO, Blend

The combined organization will serve clients across every stage of the Snowflake journey, from initial migration and platform design through advanced AI use cases and ongoing optimization. The acquisition also strengthens Blend's strategic partnership with Snowflake, giving clients access to tighter ecosystem integration and joint go-to-market initiatives.

"We have built our reputation by helping enterprises unlock the full value of their data through Snowflake. In Blend, we found a shared 'Hands-on' DNA and the same belief that great outcomes come from great people. Like us, the leadership at Blend are technologists at heart, driven by the actual craft of engineering rather than just the business of consulting. Joining Blend gives our clients access to a broader set of AI and analytics capabilities, while giving our team a global platform to grow and do what they do best. Together, we can deliver more for the organizations that trust us with their most critical data challenges."

Grega Jerkič, CEO and Co-Founder, In516ht

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com.

About In516ht

In516ht is a globally recognized data and AI services company headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with subsidiaries in Dubai (UAE) and Riyadh (KSA). The firm helps clients build modern data and AI platforms, modernize large on-premises analytical solutions to Snowflake, and implement AI solutions tailored to their business needs. With a team of 90 professionals and hundreds of projects delivered on modern cloud platforms, In516ht has been a dedicated Snowflake partner since 2017. The firm has earned multiple Snowflake awards, including EMEA Data Cloud Service Growth Partner of the Year in 2025 and 2023, and EMEA Most Innovative Partner of the Year in 2021.

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