"Blend Bar by Davidoff" Comes Together With Willet Distillery For Once in a Lifetime Bourbon Whiskey

This single barrel Willet Bourbon is a one-of-a-kind blend exclusively offered at Blend Bar by Davidoff

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend Bar by Davidoff, an Internationally renowned upscale cigar and bourbon lounge hosted a one of kind excursion which brought together Davidoff Cigars and Willet Distillery (considered by many the premier bourbon whiskey in the world). The event culminated in the choosing of a limited-edition one-of-a-kind Willet Bourbon barrel which will only be available at Blend Bar by Davidoff's four locations.

BLEND Bar with Davidoff Cigars Willett Distillery VIP Experience Willet Bourbon and Davidoff

Kentucky, home to Willet Distillery, was ground zero for a first of its kind weekend long celebration of all thing's luxury. Blend Bar by Davidoff, boasting four locations, spanning four states, handpicked their top roster of VIP members and Davidoff executives to sample and choose a one of a kind 10-year aged barrel of Willet Bourbon.

The two-day excursion brought together spirits and cigar aficionados to the famed distillery for a day long tasting guided by fifth generation distiller Drew Kulsveen. After the barrel was selected the occasion was celebrated with dinner at the famed Harrison Smith House complete with specially selected limited edition Davidoff Cigars, and Willet Bourbon.

Partner at Blend Bar by Davidoff Corey Johnston said: "We understand that Willet Distillery does not offer single barrels, so this was an honor for us at Blend Bar. We want to make clear that the bourbon from this barrel is truly one of a kind. Once it is gone, it is gone forever. We invite the public to one of our Blend Bar locations for this exquisite bourbon."

About Blend Bar by Davidoff

BLEND Bar with Davidoff Cigars is an internationally recognized upscale cigar and bourbon bar with locations in Indianapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh and The Woodlands, TX. At night, BLEND is a trendy, sophisticated nightspot where you can enjoy old friends while making new ones. During the day, BLEND is the perfect meeting place to close an important business deal or entertain a client.

Most notably, however, is BLEND's partnership with Davidoff of Geneva USA, which began in 2015. The partnership made BLEND the first and only licensed Davidoff Cigar Lounge in the world.

For more information about Blend Bar by Davidoff please visit www.BlendBarCigar.com

For more information about Willet Distillery please visit www.KentuckyBourbonWhiskey.com

For more information about Davidoff Cigars please visit: www.Davidoff.com

Media Contact:

Liza M Santana/Gabriel Pineres

305.968.2384 /786.541.7411

[email protected]

SOURCE Blend Bar by Davidoff