Blend Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend Labs, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Blend intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLND".

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Truist Securities, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering, and Piper Sandler, William Blair, and Canaccord Genuity are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2220, or by email at [email protected]; or Well Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, toll-free at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Blend Labs, Inc.