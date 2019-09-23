Blend Sets New Standard for Homebuying Journey with Launch of One-Tap Pre-Approvals

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend , a leader in digital lending technology, today announced the launch of its unique One-tap Pre-approval for Mortgage. The new offering gives consumers instant access to verified buying power and the ability to easily generate a pre-approval letter, further streamlining the homebuying process.

In competitive housing markets, the ability for consumers to quickly showcase verified buying power through pre-approval can give prospective homebuyers an edge. Blend's one-tap technology enables lenders to verify a consumer's assets, income, employment, and liabilities with source data and zero friction, significantly reducing the amount of paperwork to review and saving time for the lender.

"Over the last seven years, we've worked hand in hand with lenders and industry partners to build sophisticated financial technology that fully leverages consumer data and delivers a modern borrower experience," said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and CEO at Blend. "One-tap Pre-approval delivers the simplicity and transparency consumers expect and is a crucial first step toward helping consumers achieve financial wellness."

U.S. Bank, a Blend partner, will be one of the first to offer One-tap Pre-approval to consumers this year, with a phased rollout to additional lenders beginning as soon as December 2019.

"At U.S. Bank, our goal is to simplify the homebuying process and enhance a customer's experience throughout the homebuying journey," said Tom Wind, executive vice president, Consumer Lending, U.S. Bank. "The streamlined application process and transparent customer experience with one-tap moves us further in the right direction so that buying a home is the exciting experience it should be, not a dreaded one. Further, One-tap Pre-approvals will give our customers certainty at the beginning of the homebuying process. We are excited to be one of the first to offer it to our customers."

Blend's One-tap Pre-approval for Mortgage is setting the standard for a quick, simple, and transparent start to the homebuying journey. By offering consumers an instant, accurate understanding of the amount they are able to borrow, One-tap Pre-approval helps lenders elevate the consumer experience while completing more loans in a shorter time frame.

About Blend

Blend makes the process of getting a loan simpler, faster, and safer. With its Digital Lending Platform, Blend helps financial institutions including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank increase productivity and deliver exceptional customer experiences. The company regularly processes nearly $2 billion in mortgages and consumer loans daily, helping millions of consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

