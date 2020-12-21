Blend Supply - Santa's Sleigh Paint Supplier

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend Supply is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Santa Claus as his exclusive sleigh paint supplier. Santa, also known as Father Christmas or Kris Kringle, delivers gifts once a year to well-behaved children around the world on the night of December 24th. With centuries of experience and a fleet of sleighs as cherry red as his nose, Santa continues to bring joy year after year.

Santa and his team are excited to have Blend Supply serve in this competitive role. "My last source of coatings simply became unreliable and did not understand the importance of the sleigh's paint," states Duseldorf, North Pole Vice President of Gift Distribution. "Blend Supply's experienced and resourceful team provides the customer service and experience that we need. They developed a custom coating solution for Santa, which I am confident will keep him jolly for years to come."

Blend Supply's Executive Vice President, Clif Wiegand, stated, "Santa approached us earlier this year and explained some of the issues he was experiencing with his sleigh. Just like many of our partners, he sees a wide range of temperatures and some challenging conditions. He goes through snow, dirt and sand in some parts of the world. His sleigh is also pulled by a team of reindeer. Corrosion, abrasion and temperature resistance are big factors. Our team was able to develop a solution and we know the families visited by Santa this year will greatly benefit."

About Santa Claus

Santa Claus is a world-renowned purveyor of gifts and joy. Every year on Christmas Eve he circumvents the globe in his sleigh and brings presents for children. His headquarters is based in the North Pole. His signature catch-phrase, often heard as he flies away into the night, is "ho ho ho."

About Blend Supply

Blend Supply is a full-service distributor of coatings, tools and refinish supplies with deep industry expertise serving the aerospace, industrial, marine, and military markets. Our full-service team provides customer service and on-site technical assistance. Blend Supply offers next day delivery options for most of the country from our many distribution centers across the U.S. For more information, visit blendsupply.com and follow @blendsupply on Instagram.

