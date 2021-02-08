Blend Supply Announces Affiliated Distributors Membership

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend Supply is pleased to announce that we have joined Affiliated Distributors as a Member. Affiliated Distributors is a buying group whose mission is to help Members, Suppliers and Associates grow and prosper. They help independent distributors like Blend Supply outperform national/international chains.

Affiliated Distributors is excited to have Blend Supply build on the tradition of quality, support, and customer service that AD Suppliers have come to expect. "Where others provide products, Blend Supply looks to provide their industry partners with growth-minded solutions," states Tim Babcock, Director of Member Development of Affiliated Distributors. "Their knowledgeable and resourceful team provides customers with exceptional service and high-quality product lines, with AD being their newest strategic partnership. Blend Supply's focus on growth and pursuit of new opportunities aligns well with AD's membership criteria."

Blend Supply's President and member of the ownership family, Clint Broadie, stated, "Being a Member with Affiliated Distributors is a unique mark of success for Blend Supply. We have entered a new chapter. We know our customers will greatly benefit."

About Affiliated Distributors

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Our 850-plus independent member owners span 13 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $45 billion. AD's 13 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.

About Blend Supply

Blend Supply is a full service distributor of coatings, tools and refinish supplies with deep industry expertise serving the aerospace, industrial, marine and military markets. As we celebrate our 75th year in aviation, we see why a growing number of people in the industries we represent choose us. With many benefits of the larger companies, though holding true to our customer experience and adaptability, our clients get the service they require for growing their business and competing in their markets. As a Certified AS9100d supplier, we hold ourselves to the highest of standards, guaranteeing our outcomes meet our clients' standards. Blend focuses on its people, creating an environment for them that enriches their lives and rewards our combined success. For more information, visit blendsupply.com and follow @blendsupply on Instagram.

