Blend Supply Named Authorized Master Distributor for Socomore Aerospace Chemicals

The announcement follows Socomore's transition to a distributor-focused model designed to improve service, availability, and logistics efficiency for customers across North America beginning April 1, 2026.

Through this partnership, Blend Supply will provide customers with expanded access to Socomore's globally recognized aerospace chemical technologies used in aircraft manufacturing, aircraft maintenance, and space programs.

Socomore's portfolio includes widely used aerospace technologies such as:

PreKote® aircraft surface pretreatment systems

Socogel® sol-gel adhesion promoters and corrosion protection technologies

Chemglaze® aerospace protective coatings

Aeroglaze® aerospace primers and specialty coatings used in aviation and space programs

Sea to Sky® aviation paint strippers and removal technologies

DieStone® aerospace cleaning and degreasing solvents

Dysol® biodegradable high-flashpoint cleaning solvents

Elixair® sealant removal tools and aerospace maintenance technologies

Socowipes® and additional aircraft surface preparation solutions

"These technologies are deeply embedded in aerospace manufacturing and maintenance operations around the world," said Clint Broadie, President of Blend Supply. "Our role as an Authorized Master Distributor ensures customers have a reliable, well‑stocked source backed by the logistics, service, and technical expertise required in aerospace operations."

"Blend Supply's aerospace expertise, logistics capabilities, and customer focus make them an ideal partner to support our North American distribution strategy," said Tom Bell, Vice President of Sales North America at Socomore. "This partnership ensures our customers continue to receive reliable access to the technologies they depend on for aircraft manufacturing and maintenance."

Blend Supply will support aerospace customers through multiple U.S. distribution centers providing:

Dedicated aerospace sales support

RFQ and procurement assistance

Consolidated purchasing and supply‑chain programs

Inventory availability and rapid fulfillment

Technical guidance for aerospace coatings and surface preparation systems

Socomore technologies are widely used across Airbus programs, global aerospace manufacturing, airline maintenance operations, defense platforms, and space systems. Through this expanded distribution partnership, aerospace customers gain improved access to these technologies through Blend Supply's nationwide logistics network and customer support infrastructure.

About Blend Supply

Blend Supply is a full‑service distributor of aerospace coatings, industrial coatings, chemicals, and MRO supplies serving aerospace, defense, space, industrial, marine, and military markets. With deep technical expertise and multiple distribution centers across the United States, Blend Supply delivers complete coating and chemical solutions backed by responsive service and reliable logistics. For product inquiries, RFQs, or order support related to Socomore products, customers may contact Blend Supply at [email protected] or call (800) 647-9279

www.blendsupply.com

About Socomore

Socomore is a global leader in surface preparation, pretreatment, coatings, sealants, and specialty chemical technologies supporting aerospace, defense, transportation, and advanced manufacturing industries worldwide.

SOURCE Blend Supply