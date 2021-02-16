Blend The Rules With Jazwares' Latest Glam Toy Launch, GlamCrush™

Inspired by popular beauty trends, GlamCrush Crush-It Girls are the ultimate dolls for little divas. Each doll shows off a different combination of sparkling hair color, stylish outfits, and an edgy beauty look that is unveiled through a special reveal. While the make-up-like products are not intended for children to use on themselves, they are inspired by everyday beauty products to help any child unleash their inner stylist.

Today's launch includes an assortment of Crush-It Girls in 12 styles, retailing for $9.99 each. Every mystery Crush-It Girl includes a mini 3" collectible doll, each based on one of the following popular and identifiable makeup brushes: highlighter, powder, and contour. The dolls come packaged in a makeup brush-shaped case, which can be used for storage, providing a surprise unboxing experience. Push up on the bottom of the case to reveal which chic Crush-It Girl is waiting inside. Each individual doll comes with a natural bare face that can be glammed by swiping an eyeshadow-like applicator dipped in ice-cold water across her face for a surprise makeup reveal. Complete her look by crushing the makeup-like powder inside the eyeshadow case to reveal her 'glamcessory.' Complete your glam squad by collecting all 12 Crush-It Girls, including Penelope Powder, Capri Contour, Heidi Highlighter, and more!

"At Jazwares, we're always looking at the latest trends to see what gets kids excited, and GlamCrush is truly born out of those observations and research," said Laura Zebersky, President of Jazwares. "Inspired by the beauty trends taking over social media like makeovers and makeup crushing, we wanted to provide kids with a fun glam toy that allows them to express their creative style."

Later this year, GlamCrush fans can look forward to another product release, with the launch of the Crush-It Compact featuring additional 'glamcessories.'

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™, and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

