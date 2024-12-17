Blend Welcomes Consulting Industry Veteran Jeff Dillenburg as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend, a leader in AI-powered data science solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Dillenburg as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jeff's hiring marks a pivotal step in Blend's mission to scale its innovative solutions and capitalize on the immense market opportunities in AI and data science. With 30 years of experience building and transforming consulting businesses, Jeff brings unmatched expertise and a vision for redefining what's possible in the world of AI-powered transformation.

Jeff's career spans some of the most influential roles in the consulting industry, including leadership positions at The Planet Group, Strive Consulting, Slalom, and Inforte. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and operational acumen, Jeff has consistently delivered growth by building scalable systems and turning challenges into opportunities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff to Blend after an extensive search for the right fit," shares Blend's co-founder, Tim Berry. "Jeff's impressive track record as a seasoned COO—having built and scaled consulting operations in dynamic environments—makes him a tremendous asset. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as we focus on maturing our platforms and operations to deliver even greater solutions and value to our clients. I'm confident that Jeff's expertise will help propel Blend into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

Jeff joins Blend during a period of unprecedented growth and recognition. Recently named to AIM Research's Leaders Quadrant, Blend has demonstrated its ability to compete with and outperform industry giants. Jeff is settling into the COO seat just as Blend has grown to a global headcount of over 1,000. With the recent strategic acquisition of nuvu, based in Colombia, Blend is building the global synergies necessary to service clients across industries and regions. With Jeff's leadership, the company is poised to enhance its competitive edge and continue its rise as a leader in AI and data science.

"Blend is uniquely positioned to lead the next chapter of AI-driven innovation," said Jeff Dillenburg. "I've spent my career helping organizations unlock their potential, and I'm excited to bring that passion to Blend. Together, we'll scale operations, elevate client outcomes, and push the boundaries of what AI and data science can achieve."

As COO, Jeff will focus on scaling Blend's operations to support exponential growth, creating systems and processes that enhance efficiency and accelerate delivery excellence. Blend's success has been anchored in the company's award-winning "Best of World" strategy. Jeff's appointment reinforces Blend's commitment to turning "the art of the possible" into a reality, empowering businesses to navigate the evolving AI landscape with confidence and success.

About Blend

Blend is a global leader in AI-powered data science, combining cutting-edge technology, human expertise, and a relentless focus on client success. Since 2015, Blend has delivered transformative solutions across industries, turning bold visions into measurable results. Learn more at https://www.blend360.com/

