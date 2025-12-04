Blend360 Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

Blend360 recognized as Sustainability Partner of the Year – LATAM and Public Sector Solution Provider Program Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360 is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Blend360 is excited to announce it has been named the winner of Sustainability Partner of the Year – LATAM, recognizing AWS Partners committed to achieving sustainability goals. Solutions may cover, but are not limited to, capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and computing to reach your organization's or customer's sustainability goals.

Blend360 recognized as Sustainability Partner of the Year – LATAM and Public Sector Solution Provider Winner Post this Blend360 recognized as Sustainability Partner of the Year – LATAM and Public Sector Solution Provider Program Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. Leveraging AWS's advanced AI, automation, and geospatial capabilities, Blend delivered a unified decision-support solution that transformed fragmented data into actionable intelligence, accelerated project execution, and empowered organizations to drive evidence-based, climate-resilient planning at scale. The approach not only cleared long-standing operational bottlenecks but also established a replicable framework that strengthens environmental governance and supports more timely, sustainable interventions for communities at risk.

"Being named the Sustainability Partner of the Year is an extraordinary honor and a powerful validation of our mission. At Blend, we believe AI and cloud innovation can accelerate climate resilience and help institutions protect both people and ecosystems with greater precision and impact. This award strengthens our commitment to push the boundaries of sustainable technology and to support organizations in building a more resilient, environmentally responsible future."

Andrés Barrantes, Global AWS Practice Lead, Blend360

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Blend is an AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. As a Premier AWS partner, Blend has a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com

SOURCE Blend360