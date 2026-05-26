BLender Signs Cooperation Agreement with U.S.- based Q2 to Market Cloud-Based Financial Solutions in Israel

- The Israeli fintech company will integrate the Q2 Symphonix financial platform as part of a comprehensive solution for managing credit, deposits, and payments. This move expands BLender's technology operations and strengthens its value proposition for financial institutions in Israel

- Target markets include banks, non-banking entities, credit companies, payment service providers, and fintechs operating in the fields of credit, deposits, mortgages, and digital payments

- BLender offers the local market an end-to-end technological solution, ranging from core infrastructure to credit, deposit, and payment products

- Dr. Gal Aviv, CEO of BLender, stated: "The financial system is undergoing a profound shift from entities relying on closed, heavy core systems to a world based on cloud, API, automation, and AI. The collaboration with Q2 Symphonix allows BLender to offer financial bodies in Israel a modern financial infrastructure alongside the credit, deposit, and payment solutions we have developed. This is a strategic move that expands BLender's technology operations and positions us as an end-to-end solution provider for the financial system."

RAMAT GAN, Israel, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLender Financial Technologies (TASE: BLND) announces the entering into a cooperation agreement with the Q2 Software, Inc. Within the framework of the agreement, BLender will market and implement Symphonix's cloud-based financial solutions in Israel.

BLender performed adaptations of Q2 Symphonix solutions to the needs of the Israeli market and the local regulatory environment, with the goal of providing an advanced financial cloud solution adapted to the local market. BLender's integrated system will allow financial entities to shorten launch times for new products, improve operational processes, and implement advanced digital capabilities across their operations

A core financial system is the central infrastructure upon which financial products such as credit, deposits, payments, and customer accounts are managed. In recent years, there is an increasing demand from financial institutions for open, cloud-based systems that support fast connection to external systems, automation, data analysis, and AI capabilities.

"The demand for open, cloud-based financial infrastructure is accelerating worldwide," said Q2 Symphonix General Manager Bill Gravette. "Partnering with BLender gives Q2 Symphonix a strong local presence to help financial institutions there modernize their operations and bring new products to market faster. We're excited about what this collaboration will deliver."

The move strengthens BLender's value proposition in the local market and allows it to offer financial entities in Israel a comprehensive solution that combines modern core finance infrastructure with a broad service envelope adapted to the needs of the local market.

From a business perspective, the move is expected to expand BLender's activity in the local financial market and establish its status as a significant player in the field of technology solutions for financial entities in Israel.

About BLender Financial Technologies:

BLender Financial Technologies (TASE: BLND) is an Israeli fintech company that develops and operates advanced technological systems for financial entities, alongside activity in the field of credit provision. The group's activity focuses on providing SaaS solutions for managing credit, deposits, digital underwriting, and fraud prevention, as well as developing digital financial products adapted to banks, credit companies, and non-banking entities. Additionally, the company has a joint activity with Bank Hapoalim under the brand blenderPay, which allows installment payments at points of sale.

SOURCE BLender Financial Technologies