Blender Technologies and Sapiens Partner to Expand Global Reach

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blender Technologies (TASE: BLND), a leading fintech company providing innovative credit and financing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sapiens International Corporation NV (NASDAQ: SPNS), a leading software provider for the property & casualty insurance, life & health insurance, and reinsurance industries. The partnership aims to expand Blender's global reach and bring its cutting-edge technology to financial institutions worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sapiens will leverage its extensive network of clients and distribution channels to support the selling and marketing efforts of Blender's cloud-based credit platform to financial institutions across the globe. The platform, powered by big data, machine learning, and behavioral economics, enables financial institutions to make rapid and accurate underwriting decisions, streamline operational processes, and digitize the entire lending process from marketing to collection.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Blender as we continue to expand our global footprint and bring our innovative technology to a wider audience," said Gal Aviv, CEO and Co-Founder of Blender Technologies. "Sapiens' expertise and reach in the insurance industry will be invaluable as we introduce our credit platform to new markets and customers."

"We are excited to partner with Blender Technologies to bring their innovative credit platform to our global network of clients," said Alex Zukerman, Chief Strategy Officer of Sapiens. "Blender's technology has the potential to revolutionize the way financial institutions assess credit risk and provide financing solutions to their customers."

The partnership is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for both companies. Blender will benefit from Sapiens' extensive network and expertise, while Sapiens will gain access to Blender's cutting-edge technology and expand its product portfolio into the credit and financing sector.

About Blender Technologies

Blender Technologies (TASE: BLND) is a leading fintech company providing innovative credit and financing solutions to tens of thousands of customers based on their preferences and needs. The company has developed a unique and efficient technology platform for providing credit, with a focus on credit as a means of spreading payments. The company operates using unique technological methods and tools, utilizing methodologies, products, and ideas from the fields of big data, data mining, machine learning, behavioral psychology, and more. The company was founded in 2014 by CEO Dr. Gal Aviv, Deputy CEO and Head of Technology Boaz Aviv, and Deputy CEO and Head of Products Barak Gore.

About Sapiens International Corporation NV

Sapiens International Corporation NV (NASDAQ: SPNS) is a leading software provider for the property & casualty insurance, life & health insurance, and reinsurance industries. Sapiens solutions enable insurers to create a modern, digital insurance platform that delivers agility, innovation, and customer centricity. Sapiens has over 35 years of experience delivering software solutions to insurers worldwide and serves over 600 customers in 30 countries.

