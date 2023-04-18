Blendid Expands into Athletic Clubs with The Bay Club

Robotic Smoothie Kiosks Set to Open Soon at Select Bay Club Locations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendid ®, a robotic food service solutions leader, today announced its expansion into the athletic club industry. The Bay Club Company , which operates 22 active lifestyle clubs along the West Coast, will open Blendid kiosks at two of its California locations this spring.

Blendid Robot Pours the Smoothie Blendid Automated Robotic Smoothie Kiosk

"Our Bay Club community is dedicated to their health and wellness, and we strive to deliver innovative solutions to support the demands of their full, active lifestyles—all in one place," said Marissa Lucas, Senior VP of Brand Marketing at The Bay Club. "We are designed with amenities that focus on four main quadrants—Fitness, Sports, Family, and Hospitality, and this partnership expands our ability to support our members within our hospitality and overall healthy dining offerings. We're confident that our community will quickly embrace the addition of a fun and easy way to grab a customized, nutritious smoothie after a class, before they hit the courts, pool, or to fuel up the kiddos before summer camp at the Club."

The first clubs to open Blendid robotic smoothie kiosks will be Bay Club San Francisco and Bay Club Redwood Shores . The new 8 by 8-foot kiosks will allow members, staff, and guests to enjoy delicious, freshly made smoothies customized to their distinct nutrition needs any time the club is open. By leveraging Blendid's contactless food automation platform, foodOS®, a patented machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence-enabled system, orders can be made directly at kiosk touchscreens or through the Blendid App and scheduled for a pick-up time. The robot can make nine smoothies simultaneously and up to 45 custom blends in a single hour, so smoothies are typically ready in under three minutes.

"Our robotic kiosks give forward-thinking brands an innovative way to enhance their food service solutions and elevate their guest experiences. Bay Club is a known force in the affordable luxury, active-lifestyle community throughout the West Coast, and I am confident our first push into the athletic club market will be a success with such a prestigious partner," said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. "We've proven our model in a variety of non-traditional, quick-serve locations around the country, and will be able to serve more health-conscious consumers' demands for fresh, nutritious food options on the go by entering a new vertical and meeting them where they live, work and play."

Blendid currently operates kiosk locations in a variety of non-traditional venue types including shopping centers, colleges and university campuses, travel centers, hospitals, and now active-lifestyle and athletic clubs. With the global health and fitness club market projected to top $125 billion by 2030 , the strategic expansion opens an enormous new market for Blendid kiosks. More details on the first Bay Club Blendid kiosk locations and offerings will be made available once they open.

About The Bay Club Company

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, The Bay Club Company is an active lifestyle and hospitality company with a network of locations with over 120,000 members and 4,000 associates. The company operates across nine "campuses" throughout California, from the Bay Area to Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as Portland, Oregon. The campuses are comprised of fitness centers, athletic clubs, sports resorts, swim & tennis, golf & country clubs, plus hotels. For more information on The Bay Club Company, please visit bayclubs.com.

About Blendid

Sunnyvale-based Blendid is revolutionizing the future of food service with its proprietary food automation platform (foodOS®), which efficiently and safely prepares and serves a range of healthy, fresh, and delicious food. A pioneer of the future of food service, Blendid's first concept in the market is an autonomous, contactless kiosk that uses robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and healthy ingredients to create delicious smoothies that are customized to meet the unique health and dietary preferences of each consumer. Founded in 2015 by seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Vipin Jain, Venki Avalur, and Vijay Dodd, Blendid is improving the consumer experience by offering safe, cost-effective, and personalized food on-demand, while also reducing complexities and costs for the operators. Visit https://invest.blendid.com/ for more information and to invest in the future of food service automation.

