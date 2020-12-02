Blendid™ Teams Up with Jamba® to Explore Robotic Smoothie Making Kiosks, First Location in Dixon, California

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendid and Jamba announce the first co-branded location, Jamba by Blendid, opening at Walmart in Dixon, CA today. Bay Area–based Blendid offers an innovative, autonomous, and contactless food automation platform that leverages machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence to create food options made on-demand and customized to meet the taste preferences of consumers. As a global lifestyle brand leader, Jamba serves freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts, and bites.

"Blendid is on a mission to make delicious and customized food accessible to all using robotics and AI. Launching our first Jamba by Blendid kiosk further expands our goals and accessibility," said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. "We're proud to team up with the leading smoothie brand on this new opportunity to provide a solution for contactless food preparation and delivery which has become imperative during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"At Jamba, we've made significant investments in technology over the past two years to drive more value and accessibility for guests," said Geoff Henry, President of Jamba. "Jamba by Blendid is yet another way technology can help us deliver on guest needs. We see an opportunity to get Jamba into more locations, make it even more accessible, and create solutions where our team members can leverage the latest in technology to efficiently serve our guests. We look forward to working with the Blendid team to gain a better understanding of the role robotic kiosks could play in our brand and how our guests respond to this new experience."

The new kiosk offers plant forward Blendid smoothies, custom created Jamba and Blendid smoothies inspired by familiar flavors found at Jamba, including proprietary Jamba Boosts such as Jamba 3g Energy Boost or Daily Vitamin Boost, one boost can be added free of charge to smoothies.

Blendid's contactless kiosk includes a robotic arm, blenders, a refrigeration system, and numerous dispensers that store and dispense a variety of ingredients including solids, liquids, and superfood boosts.

Blendid's proprietary food operating system (foodOS™) processes the orders and payment, measures and dispenses precise amounts of ingredients for customized drinks, blends, pours, and stores each smoothie until a guest is ready for pickup. The process is completely contactless from order to pick-up. The Jamba by Blendid system can serve a fresh smoothie in under three minutes and can process up to 45 drinks an hour and nine drinks simultaneously.

The first Jamba by Blendid kiosk is located inside Walmart at 235 E Dorset Dr. Dixon, CA 95620 and will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Blendid

Blendid is on a mission to revolutionize the future of food service and has created a proprietary food automation platform (foodOS™) to efficiently and safely prepare and serve a range of healthy, fresh, and delicious food. Blendid's first concept in the market is an autonomous and contactless robotic kiosk that uses robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and healthy ingredients to create delicious smoothies. Visit us at www.blendid.com for more information on the brand and smoothies.

About Jamba, Inc.

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

