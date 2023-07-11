Blendification Unveils AI Strategy Consultant to Give Everyone a Voice

New software platform integrates generative artificial intelligence leveraging GPT-4 (the model for ChatGPT) to engage more employees in the strategic planning process

BOULDER, Colo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendification, a leading consulting technology company, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Strategy Consultant, designed to give every employee a voice in the strategic planning process. This revolutionary tool utilizes generative artificial intelligence to streamline and automate strategic planning, making it more efficient, inclusive, and cost-effective.

Generative AI using strategic planning to give everyone a voice.
Traditionally, strategic planning has been conducted either in-house or with the help of external consultants, both of which present challenges, including high costs, time-consuming processes, and limited employee input. In many cases, this has led to a lack of employee engagement and ownership, ultimately impacting the organization's performance and ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

Blendification's AI Strategy Consultant modernizes the strategic planning process by conducting, summarizing, and curating interviews with every employee in the company. This innovative approach ensures that every employee can provide input into the company's future, fostering a greater sense of purpose for the employees. In addition, the AI-driven tool processes and analyzes vast amounts of data, leading to more informed decision-making and increased adaptability to changing market conditions.

Co-founder and President of Blendification, Shawn DeVerse, said, "The technological capabilities of the AI Strategy Consultant enable companies to benefit from a highly trained AI consultant that alters the interview for each employee.  It's like having an expensive consultant talk to each employee without the price tag."

Key benefits of the AI Strategy Consultant include:

  • Employee Engagement and Ownership: AI-driven strategic planning ensures every employee has a voice in shaping the company's future, resulting in higher productivity, improved morale, and reduced turnover.
  • Inclusivity and Diversity: By gathering input from all employees, AI-powered tools provide a more inclusive and diverse perspective on the company's strategic direction, leading to more innovative and effective strategies.
  • Enhanced Decision-Making and Adaptability: AI-powered tools enable organizations to make better-informed decisions and rapidly adapt to changing market conditions, keeping them ahead of competitors and achieving strategic outcomes more effectively.
  • Cost-Effectiveness and Time Efficiency: By eliminating the need for expensive external consultants and time-consuming manual processes, AI-powered strategic planning tools save companies time and money.
  • Continuous Improvement and Learning: AI-driven strategic planning tools facilitate continuous improvement and learning for employees, allowing organizations to refine their processes and stay aligned with evolving goals and objectives.

"Blendification's AI Strategy Consultant is a game-changer in the world of strategic planning," said Dan Bruder, Co-founder and CEO of Blendification of Blendification. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are empowering employees, enhancing decision-making capabilities, and creating a more inclusive and agile workforce. We believe this is the future of company decision-making, and we are excited to lead the way."

Companies of all sizes can engage the AI Strategy Consultant to conduct a complete strategic planning interview of up to ten people for free by clicking here

About Blendification
Blendification is dedicated to enabling people to embrace the workplace as an opportunity to activate and pursue potential.  Blendification provides AI-powered software for strategic planning and implementation (AI Strategy Consultant and Strategy Whiteboard software).  Each application is a digital framework with a step-by-step workflow, integrated guidance, and a structure for developing the improving planning and execution.

