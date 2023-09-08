Blendily New Product Launch: Actually Avocado

Blendily

08 Sep, 2023, 08:32 ET

Actually Avocado cleans & soothes your skin without stripping the skin flora, and is actually made of avocado oil!

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendily introduces Actually Avocado Soap, in bar & liquid versions.            

Discovering clean skincare products can often be a challenging and intimidating task. However, Blendily alleviates the anxiety associated with finding a straightforward soap that effectively cleanses without stripping the body of its natural oils.

Blendily's Actually Avocado soaps are made of one ingredient: Saponified Avocado Oil
Crafted from a single ingredient, saponified avocado oil, Blendily's Actually Avocado excels at purifying the skin, ridding it of unwanted dirt and impurities, without stripping the skin flora.

What makes this soap exceptional is one single ingredient: Avocado Oil. Avocado Oil boasts innate anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it an ideal choice for soothing irritated or inflamed skin. With Blendily's pure soaps, simplicity is key. Blendily's pure soaps contain only one single ingredient, guaranteeing that you are not investing in unnecessary fragrances or potentially skin-irritating additives. It's the ultimate calming solution for cleansing your skin from head to toe!

"I find it difficult to shop these days as a consumer. I'll be browsing to buy a cosmetic product that has apricots all over the packaging, and discover that the ingredient list is a mile long and apricot is the last ingredient listed. Natural fragrances, proprietary blends etc. etc. It's a lot to digest and research.

That's the inspiration for the development of Blendily's pure soap line, one single ingredient, true to what is reflected in the name of our product. We are pleased to launch our new soap, Actually Avocado, made of, actually, avocado oil!"  -  Blendily Founder Ivy Chuang.

2206 NW Market St. Seattle, WA 98107

1532 NE Alberta St. Portland, OR 97211

Open 11-6pm except Holidays

About Blendily: Blendily operates botanic kitchens where bioregional medicinal plants are blended with exotic botanicals to create a spectrum of wellness products for selfcare head-to-toe. Blendily's botanic kitchens operate just like 'farm-to-table' restaurants, taking inspiration from the surrounding landscapes and seasonal offerings. Blendily is a Taiwanese-American woman owned business.

Ivy Chuang
[email protected]
(206)488-6481

